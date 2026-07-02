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Seth Rogen Recalls Pharrell Confronting Him Over Alleged 'Lion King' Song 'Frustration'

The actor previously claimed that Williams was frustrated at his singing in the 2019 remake of the Disney classic.

(L-R) Seth Rogen and Pharrell Williams.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images | Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Seth Rogen has recalled an awkward encounter with Pharrell Williams over the actor's less-than-stellar signing in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Rogen was the voice actor of Pumbaa in the Disney film, which co-starred Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner and the late James Earl Jones. Williams served as co-producer on select songs on the official soundtrack and appeared on "Water" on Bey's Lion King-inspired compilation album, The Lion King: The Gift.

Appearing alongside The Invite co-star Olivia Wilde in a "Lie vs. Lie" segment for Entertainment Weekly's socials, Rogen spoke about an awkward dinner party experience when Williams confronted him over claims of being "frustrated" at Rogen’s vocals. Alongside composer Hans Zimmer, Williams coached Rogen in the recording studio for the Lion King soundtrack.

"I was at a dinner and I had made the Lion King movie and I sing in the movie. And I had been doing interviews and I've been talking about how Pharrell Williams got really frustrated with my singing," Rogen said in the video above, "and then I was at a dinner and Pharrell was there and he was like, 'Hey, I don't like how you suggest that I got frustrated with your singing.'"

"'I don't like you suggesting that I feel frustration,'" Rogen recalled Williams allegedly telling him.

Refusing to change his opinion, Rogen remembered telling the 13-time Grammy winner: "You're feeling it right now, Pharrell. It's happening. It's happening at this dinner."

Williams was likely referring to Rogen’s 2018 interview, per MovieWeb, where the actor claimed that the producer "banging his head against a wall" trying to get a "good note" out of him.

"I'm like, someone less famous would actually be more helpful," Rogen said at the time. “It's like the last thing I need is like, ‘Oh, so you have to learn to ride a motorcycle, we have Evel Knievel here to teach you!' Like I don't want that, just give me a guy!"

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