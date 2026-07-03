Seth Troxler

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I'll go right out and say it: The best soundtracks play out in mixed form. It's one thing to have a great album or collection of songs to shuffle through, but a great mix, guided by a skilled DJ? Worth its weight in gold. Here are the golden picks for this week.
khrisd

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Music

Circoloco Is Heading To WHP With Skepta, Seth Troxler, TSHA & More

Ibiza meets Manchester for what is expected to be an unforgettable night.

James Keith1030 days ago
Black Music Summit
Music

The Newly-Formed Black Music Summit Is Heading To Ibiza In 2023

The news was first teased at an event at Ibiza’s famous Pikes and Hï Ibiza last month that included performances from Seth Troxler, Juls, Lava La Rue and more.

James Keith1360 days ago
CircoLoco Records Monday Dreamin' EP
Pop Culture

CircoLoco and Rockstar Games Join Forces for New Imprint, CircoLoco Records

Worldwide dance music promoters CircoLoco have linked with Rockstar Games for an exciting new venture, CircoLoco Records. Here's what we know, so far.

Khal1880 days ago
The Drumshed (credit: Eric Aydin Barberini)
Music

Circoloco Are Bringing Seth Troxler, Joseph Capriati, DJ Tennis And More To London

New venue The Drumsheds is a much-needed addition to London nightlife; especially to North London, which is often left looking enviously at East and South.

James Keith2430 days ago
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Music

Watch Seth Troxler Dress Down a Promoter Trying to Get on the Guestlist For Trouw's Final Party

Now this is an amazing piece of footage documenting an even more amazing phone call that took place. Over the weekend, legendary Amsterdam club Trouw closed their doors via their sick Until The Music Stops event, which featured Nicolas Jaar, DJ Harvey, and Seth Troxler on the bill. Word is that this final event featured no guest list, which is practically unheard of with so many "fans" wanting to get in for free; even the performers had to buy tickets!

khrisd4208 days ago
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Music

Seth Troxler Shares His Influences With His New "Rhythm Control" Mix

When not causing a salacious commotion on the Internets, Seth Troxler (through his Tuskegee Music label with the Martinez Brothers) is actually doing

marcuskdowling4262 days ago
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Music

Art Department ft. Seth Troxler - "Cruel Intentions"

"Cruel Intentions," which is taken from Art Department's forthcoming Natural Selection LP, sounds like what you'd expect Art Department and Seth Troxl

khrisd4282 days ago
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Music

Diplo Says That Jack U Wasn't Booed Off Burning Man Stage

There's been a rumbling from the recently-completed Burning Man festival, Seth Troxler, and Jack U that definitely had us confused. According to Pulse

khrisd4335 days ago
03.1 BR IBIZA FLYER 21 07 FEED UNBRANDED
Music

Watch Jackmaster, Eats Everything, Skream, and Seth Troxler Debut "JESuS" in Ibiza

Seems only right for the final installment of Boiler Room's Ibiza Sessions for 2014 to end with a bang, and in a summer of endless high-profile B2B se

joshm4379 days ago
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seth troxler coming to america
Music

Watch Seth Troxler's Hilarious "Coming To America" Tour Trailer

If the past 18 months has taught us anything about suburban Detroit raised techno and house producer Seth Troxler, it's that he has all of the talent in the world to burn and nary a fuck in the world to give. Fiercely independent and at a place in his career in which he can call the shots, the latest shot fired may ultimately be the most ridiculous one yet.

marcuskdowling4390 days ago
seth troxler hard summer
Music

Listen to Seth Troxler's HARD Summer 2014 Mixtape #1

Combined with earlier news of a May disco blowout at the Hollywood Bowl featuring co-headliners Chic and Giorgio Moroder, HARD's release of Kalamazoo,

marcuskdowling4487 days ago
Seth Troxler
Music

Seth Troxler and Ryan Crosson Open Pop-up Bar in London

Detroit-born, globe-trotting Visionquest visionaries Seth Troxler and Ryan Crosson have decided that gracing the world with their futuristic deep tech

jakel4722 days ago
Seth Troxler
Music

Stream Seth Troxler Live At The Lovebox Forum

American dance musicians come in all different shapes and sizes. The Detroit-born Seth Troxler may have since moved to Berlin to carry out his career

jakel4745 days ago
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Music

That's a Wrap: Coachella 2013, Weekend One

Ok, ok, ok. Let's get this out of the way...R-Kelly was fucking awesome. That's right I said it. Wild card, bitches - Coachella just pulled the old ba

tyler-d4837 days ago
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