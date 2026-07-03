Seth Russell

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I'll go right out and say it: The best soundtracks play out in mixed form. It's one thing to have a great album or collection of songs to shuffle through, but a great mix, guided by a skilled DJ? Worth its weight in gold. Here are the golden picks for this week.
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Baylor QB Seth Russell Sustains Extremely Gruesome Leg Injury During Game Against Oklahoma

Baylor quarterback Seth Russell sustained a really gruesome leg injury during a game against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Chris Yuscavage3534 days ago

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