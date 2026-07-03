Sean Paul

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Bethenny Frankel attends the Global Champions Arabians Tour 2026 on April 10, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Pop Culture

Bethenny Frankel’s ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ Involved Horse Oil and a Knife: ‘My Life Every Day’

The 55-year-old got horse oil on her dress at the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach and documented the fix on Instagram.

Maggie Ekberg94 days ago
Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole's Classic 'Give It Up To Me' Returns to Charts After 20 Years
Music

Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole’s ‘Give It Up to Me’ Is Climbing the Charts Again

The 2006 track is seeing a resurgence thanks to TikTok and streaming, pushing it back onto the charts nearly two decades later.

Bernadette Giacomazzo109 days ago
Sean Paul & Shaggy Lead All-Star Reggae Lineup for Hurricane Melissa Relief
Music

Sean Paul and Shaggy Lead All-Star Reggae Lineup for Hurricane Melissa Relief

The goal of the Jamaica Strong Relief Concert is to raise $1M for Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica.

Bernadette Giacomazzo226 days ago
Sean Paul wearing sunglasses outdoors on the left; a boat amid storm debris on the right.
Music

Sean Paul Promises to Match Jamaica Hurricane Melissa Relief Donations up to $50,000

The Category 5 storm devastated Jamaica this week, killing four and leaving thousands displaced.

Alex Ocho260 days ago
Sean Paul wearing sunglasses and a denim jacket, and Drake performing with a microphone.
Music

Sean Paul Says Drake’s Jamaican Accent ‘Ain’t That Great’

Sean Paul reacted to Drake’s patois, saying it “ain’t that great” but praising the rapper for embracing Jamaican culture.

Mark Elibert289 days ago
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Sean Paul performs at NPR Tiny Desk Concert, wearing sunglasses and a yellow jacket with gold chains. Two musicians accompany him in the background
Music

Watch Sean Paul Play His Reggae Classics on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

The legendary artist played fan favorites like "Gimme the Light" and "Get Busy."

tara mahadevan777 days ago
Person singing on stage in lace outfit with backdrop lighting and patterns
Music

Ice Spice Reveals Her Mom Is the Inspiration Behind Her Upcoming 'Y2K' Album

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Spice also credited the internet as as source of inspiration for her upcoming full-length debut.

Jaelani Turner-Williams797 days ago
Music

Sean Paul Says He’ll ‘Keep It Blazin’ in Honor of Snoop Dogg Quitting Weed

Snoop Dogg made his big announcement on Thursday, though it's unclear why he decided to quit.

tara mahadevan973 days ago
Music

Sean Paul Forced to Exit Interview as Earthquake Hits Jamaica

The dancehall icon was live on Twitch when a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook his building.

Brad Callas991 days ago
Lil Yachty in a black coat and sunglasses on the left, Sean Paul in a colorful hoodie and sunglasses on the right.
Music

Lil Yachty Explains Why He Doesn't 'F*ck With Sean Paul,’ Talks Origins of Beef

The rapper explained his issues with Sean Paul in the premiere episode of his new podcast, 'A Safe Place.'

Joshua Espinoza1114 days ago
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sean bey
Music

Sean Paul Clarifies Comments on Jay-Z Being Jealous During Beyoncé Collab: ‘Nothing Ever Happened’

Sean Paul cleared up recent comments he made about Jay-Z being jealous during the time he and Beyoncé teamed up for the hit song "Baby Boy."

tara mahadevan1975 days ago
tainy cover art
Music

Tainy Drops 'The Kids That Grew Up on Reggaeton' EP f/ Sean Paul, Kali Uchis, and More

Reggaeton producer and songwriter Tainy has just dropped a star-studded new EP, 'NEON16 TAPE: The Kids That Grew Up on Reggaeton.'

Joe Price2317 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Lovers & Friends Festival Announces Second Date With Several New Artists (UPDATE)

The event, organized by Goldenvoice, will reportedly include performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jhené Aiko, Ja Rule, Summer Walker, Lauryn Hill, and TLC.

Joshua Espinoza2341 days ago
Tainy "Lento"
Music

Premiere: Tainy Enlists Sean Paul, Cazzu, and Mozart La Para for "LENTO" Video

The Puerto Rican hitmaker is now preparing to drop 'The Kids That Grew Up on Reggaeton: Neon Tapes' EP.

Joshua Espinoza2360 days ago
DJ Snake, Sean Paul, Anitta "Fuego" video f/ Tainy
Music

Watch DJ Snake, Sean Paul, and Anitta's New Video for "Fuego" f/ Tainy

The track is featured on DJ Snake's second studio album 'Carte Blanche.'

Joshua Espinoza2472 days ago
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Stefflon Don 'Secure'
Music

Stream Stefflon Don's 'Secure' Project f/ Future, DJ Khaled, and More

The 16-track tape marks Stefflon Don's first release since her 'Hurtin' Me' EP dropped earlier this year.

Joshua Espinoza2892 days ago

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