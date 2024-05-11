Ice Spice Reveals Her Mom Is the Inspiration Behind Her Upcoming 'Y2K' Album

Ice Spice didn't have to look far for the inspiration behind her upcoming debut album, Y2K.
Tied to the release of her buzzy new single, "Gimmie a Light," the Bronx rapper spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, where she shared that her mother, Charina Almanzar, embodied the Y2K style when she was growing up.
"Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form," she said around the 3:15-minute mark of the video below. “It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner, no matter where you go. So thankfully, I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else."
As for the early 2000s theme of the album, Ice Spice described it as an "ongoing process" and intended for the title to be short.
"Then I have a book full of pages of album names and different ideas. I just really find the beauty in simplicity, and I was like, 'You know what, I want it to be short.' "I didn't want it to be this super long phrase," she said.
So far, Ice Spice is off to a strong start, being that her birthday is January 1, 2000, exactly. The artist has already taken notes from early 2000s stars like Sean Paul (whom she sampled on "Gimmie a Light") and Cam'Ron, whose former pink Range Rover was included in the music video.
As for Ice Spice's mom, Y2K is sure to be on her rotation, since she was a big fan of her daughter's previous single, "Deli."