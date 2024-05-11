Ice Spice Reveals Her Mom Is the Inspiration Behind Her Upcoming 'Y2K' Album

Ice Spice didn't have to look far for the inspiration behind her upcoming debut album, Y2K.

Tied to the release of her buzzy new single, "Gimmie a Light," the Bronx rapper spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, where she shared that her mother, Charina Almanzar, embodied the Y2K style when she was growing up.

"Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form," she said around the 3:15-minute mark of the video below. “It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner, no matter where you go. So thankfully, I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else."