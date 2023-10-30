Sean Paul Forced to Exit Interview as Earthquake Hit Jamaica

Sean Paul was forced to pause an interview on Monday as his native Jamaica was hit with a 5.4 magnitude earthquake.

As reported by TMZ, the dancehall icon was speaking live on Twitch with artist Tofu Jack and director/producer of Vice Documentaries, Dan Zabludovsky, when the earthquake hit his building, prompting Paul to flee as Jack and Zabludovsky watched in horror.

Video published by TMZ caught Sean Paul telling the pair he was experiencing an earthquake, before he left the room as his camera shook, while Jack and Zabludovsky appeared confused, before the pair realized what was going on.