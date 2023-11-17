Sean Paul Says He’ll ‘Keep It Blazin’ in Honor of Snoop Dogg Quitting Weed

While Meek Mill said he’ll give up smoking in solidarity with Snoop Dogg, Sean Paul is doing the opposite.
The Jamaican artist took to X on Thursday to show support for Uncle Snoop and say that he’ll carry on the torch. “Big up mi bredda Snoop,” Paul wrote. “I’ll keep it blazin’ in your honor 2nite.”
On Thursday, Snoop revealed he will no longer smoke weed, and that he made the decision "after much consideration and conversation with my family."
On the same day, Meek followed Snoop’s lead and said he would “completely stop smoking” as well. “My doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest. If I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half,” Meek continued. “I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!”
Stephen A. Smith reluctantly celebrated the Long Beach rapper’s news, responding by Photoshopping his face in his own version of the Wario “I’ve won, but at what cost” meme. Throughout his career, Smith has been a big proponent of people “staying off the weed.”
Snoop has been a champion of cannabis. In 2020, he was given the Clio Cannabis Awards' Lifetime Achievement distinction for his work in the cannabis industry. He also owns cannabis companies like the Merry Jane brand and Leafs by Snoop.