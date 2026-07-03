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From 'Raging Bull' to 'Malcolm X,' we rank the greatest biographical films that turned real-life legends into unforgettable cinema — the good, the tragic, and the Oscar-winning.Brent Eickhoff
We've compiled a gallery of The 40 Hottest Actresses In Their 40s. As you'll see, it's a good club for ladies to join.Frazier Tharpe
Baby bumps? So what!Frazier Tharpe
As a gift to the Irishman on his 35th birthday, we remind him what a lucky bastard he is by running down 10 movies that should have killed his career but didn't.MattBarone