Salma Hayek

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Salma Hayek wearing sunglasses and a black outfit, smiling and touching her hair.
Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Posts Sultry Bikini Pic to Celebrate 59th Birthday

Salma is celebrating the last year of her 50s with a bang.

Brad Appleton317 days ago
salma hayek in side by side bikini photos
Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Shares Bikini Photos on Instagram for Her 58th Birthday: ‘None of These Are Throwbacks’

The actress’ latest photo dump shows she’s living her best life and looking great while doing it.

Alex Ocho682 days ago
Salma Hayek in a sequined gown and François-Henri Pinault in a tuxedo pose together
Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Celebrates 15th Wedding Anniversary With Francois-Henri Pinault

The couple wed in Venice, Italy in 2009.

tara mahadevan812 days ago
Left: Two women embracing, one in a white jacket, the other in a brown dress. Right: Person in black hat and jacket with badges
Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Shares Note to Beyoncé Saying She and Penelope Cruz Waited 20 Years for 'Cowboy Carter'

The singer released her eighth studio album last week.

Jose Martinez833 days ago
Pop Culture

'Friends' Cast Speaks Out for the First Time Since Matthew Perry's Death

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," wrote Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Jose Martinez990 days ago
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Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Celebrates 57th Birthday With Beach Photo Shoot: 'I’m So Happy to Be Alive'

The actress also shared photos of a birthday dinner that came with a cake and candles.

Mark Elibert1047 days ago
Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Recalls First Kiss Leading to ‘Disastrous’ Ant Infestation After She Used Honey

The actress shared how she got herself in a sticky situation that led to an ant infestation in her childhood home.

Alex Ocho1066 days ago
Music

Drake Responds to Salma Hayek’s IG Thirst Trap Celebrating 25 Million Followers: 'Let's Get Her to 50M ASAP'

"Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here's a bikini workout for you all," Hayek told her legions of followers, leading to a fawning comment from Drizzy.

Starr Savoy1102 days ago
Style

Gucci Launches Beyoncé-Soundtracked Video Series Focused on Gender Equality

Featured in the series are Halle Bailey, Salma Hayek Pinault, Serena Williams, Idris Elba, and many more.

Trace William Cowen1142 days ago
Chris Rock is seen holding an iPhone
Pop Culture

Watch Chris Rock, Larry David, Halle Berry, and More Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’

Nice tweets have absolutely no place in this ongoing series from Jimmy Kimmel, the latest edition of which opens with Brian Cox of 'Succession.'

Trace William Cowen1372 days ago
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Photograph of Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Says 'Hot' Sex Scene With Salma Hayek and Her Was Cut From 'House of Gucci'

In a panel for 'House of Gucci,' Lady Gaga discussed how a steamy sex scene with Salma Hayek was ultimately cut from the final version of the film.

tara mahadevan1638 days ago
marvel-eternals
Pop Culture

Marvel Shares 'Eternals' Teaser With New Footage

Marvel has shared a new teaser for the upcoming movie 'Eternals.' The clip features Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.

tara mahadevan1747 days ago
eternals
Pop Culture

Marvel Delivers Final Trailer for 'Eternals'

A new trailer for 'Eternals' has arrived, and it asks the question of why the titular superheroes never interfered when Thanos wiped out half of the universe.

Joe Price1793 days ago
Salma Hayek
Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Humorously Tells Jada Pinkett Smith Why She Didn’t Land Trinity Role in ‘The Matrix’

Salma Hayek revealed she was up for portraying Trinity in the 'Matrix' franchise, but one specific aspect of the demanding role was too much for her.

Brad Callas1849 days ago
nipsey-hussle-hall-of-fame
Pop Culture

Nipsey Hussle to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Carrie Fisher, Francis Ford Coppola, Tracee Ellis Ross, Macaulay Culkin, Salma Hayek, and others were also named as part of the Walk of Fame Class of 2022.

Abel Shifferaw1855 days ago
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Salma Hayek attends British Vogue's Forces For Change
Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Details Near-Fatal Bout With COVID-19: 'My Doctor Begged Me to Go to the Hospital'

Hayek, who will be in the upcoming Marvel film 'Eternals,' revealed in an interview with 'Variety' that she had a rough battle with COVID-19.

Xavier Hamilton1884 days ago
hitmans-wifes-bodyguard
Pop Culture

Watch 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Red-Band Trailer Starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek

Based on the extra NSFW clip, the sequel, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek, picks up where the original film left off.

tara mahadevan1891 days ago

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