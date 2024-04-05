Salma Hayek Shares Note to Beyoncé Saying She and Penelope Cruz Waited 20 Years for 'Cowboy Carter'

Miley Cyrus also took a moment to show her love for Beyoncé by posting several photos and clips proving how big of a fan she has been of the singer. Miley appears on the song "II Most Wanted" off Cowboy Carter.

In one of the videos, Cyrus opens up about performing with "two of the biggest legends and icons," Beyoncé and Rihanna, at the 2008 Stand Up to Cancer telethon, revealing they treated her "like a little sister."

Ahead of the release of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé disclosed that the album came from a place where she felt unwelcomed. The experience led her to explore the history of country music.

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me," she wrote. "act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

Even though Cowboy Carter contains elements of country music, Beyoncé previously stated she would not classify the album as such. "This ain’t a Country album," she explained. "This is a 'Beyoncé' album."

Following its release, Beyoncé made it a point to show her appreciation for Black female country artists K. Michelle and Mickey Guyton, who opened the door for her.