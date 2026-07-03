Russ

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Russ
Music

Russ Trashes Roc Nation Distribution, Says It 'Makes No Sense to Sign Up'

"An 85/15 split to press ‘upload’ is madness," he added.

tara mahadevan241 days ago
Russ wearing a patterned shirt and bandana, and Taylor Swift in a red dress, posing at separate events.
Music

Russ Calls Out 'Brain-Dead Takes' on Taylor Swift 'Showgirl' Sales: 'Should Be Nothing But Admired'

"Y’all are f*cking idiots and have the game backwards," Russ said.

Trace William Cowen281 days ago
Mase is far left, speaking into a microphone. He is wearing a black Mets times Yankees hat with the teams' logos in lime green. He is wearing a black and lime green checkered shirt. Next to him is Cam'ron, in a suit. To their right is a White Rapper Mount Rushmore with the heads of Eminem, Mac Miller, and Paul Wall.
Music

Cam'ron and Mase Reveal Their Top 3 White Rappers Amid Mount Rushmore Debate

Cam'ron and Mase responded to the current viral discussion over a "Mount Rushmore" of white rappers on their show 'It Is What It Is.'

Shawn Setaro457 days ago
Russ
Music

Russ Sparks Music Journalism Debate, Says Journalism 'Does Not Exist' Without Artists

Spoiler alert: He thinks writers everywhere should build their own brands.

Trey Alston642 days ago
Will Smith, wearing a casual open-neck shirt, smiles warmly in this close-up shot. The photo is likely taken indoors with framed artwork visible in the background
Music

Will Smith on How Getting 'Sh*t Kicked Out of Me' Inspired New Music: 'I Had a Run of the Gods'

For his first new album in nearly 20 years, Smith is going the introspective route.

Trace William Cowen718 days ago
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Music

Russ Talks Labels Artificially Boosting Major Artists’ Streams: ‘Everyone in the Industry Knows’

The New Jersey-born rapper said some labels are paying huge sums to boost their artists' streams but "the ROI is crazy."

Joshua Espinoza889 days ago
russ on stage
Music

Russ Says His Album Sales Are Undercounted, Calls Out Major Labels: ‘These Numbers and Charts Are Made Up’

According to Russ, he had thousands of "real sales" taken from him over the weekend in connection with his new album.

Trace William Cowen1053 days ago
Cover art for Ab Soul project Herbert
Music

Ab-Soul Returns With New Album 'Herbert' f/ Big Sean, Joey Badass, SiR, and More

Ab-Soul has dropped his first project in six years, the new album 'Herbert' featuring Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, plenty of TDE's roster, and more.

taramhdvn1309 days ago
Russ, French The Kid, A1 X J1
Music

Russ Millions Calls On French The Kid & A1 X J1 For “One Of A Kind”

Four hit-makers combine to give us party-starting new banger stacked with quotables and an earworm beat to stick with you well into the new year.

James Keith1323 days ago
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ed sheeran russ are you entertained ed sheeran russ are you entertained
Music

The Video For Russ & Ed Sheeran’s “Are You Entertained” Celebrates Jamal Edwards’ Legacy

The original plan had been for Jamal to direct the video, but he tragically passed away and the video has since evolved into a tribute to the late media mogul.

James Keith1456 days ago
Kehlani at Governors Ball 2021
Music

Kehlani and Russ Tease Potential Collaborative Project

While together at an event Friday night, Kehlani and Russ took to Instagram and uploaded a video in which they teased a potential joint album.

Brad Callas1742 days ago
Drake at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Music

Steve Stoute Says Music Industry is 'Done' if Drake Goes Independent

Drake's current deal with Cash Money Records is set to expire soon, and Stoute believes record companies will do anything they can to keep him signed.

Xavier Hamilton2189 days ago
Mayorkun
Music

Premiere: Nigerian Star Mayorkun Calls On Ms. Banks And Russ For Remix Of Afrobeats Anthem "Geng"

One of Afrobeats' biggest homegrown hits gets a new lease of life.

James Keith2290 days ago
YK Osiris
Music

YK Osiris Shares Debut Album 'The Golden Child' f/ Ty Dolla Sign, Kehlani, and More

After a breakthrough year, Florida singer and rapper YK Osiris has just shared his debut album.

Joe Price2471 days ago

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