Russ’ Home Reportedly Hit by Burglars Who Made Off With 5 Guns and His Girlfriend’s Mercedes

Russ and his girlfriend have been victims in a home burglary incident in Georgia, according to TMZ.

In the police report obtained by the outlet, Russ called the Roswell Police Department before 1 a.m. on Friday and claimed he saw burglars on home security footage. When law enforcement arrived, the door to Russ' home was open, and the inside had been visibly ransacked.

Russ wasn't home when the burglary took place, but he did get on FaceTime with police to view the situation. The suspects stole five guns (two Glock 19s, a CZ Scorpion, and two Walther handguns), two Chanel purses with a combined value of $24,000, and his girlfriend's Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG vehicle.

Officers stated in their first review of the security footage that two people could be seen entering Russ' home from the basement on Thursday night before walking out with items in their hands. Police have only confirmed the burglars wore gloves and jackets; their identities haven't been determined.

This isn't the only robbery Russ has dealt with over the last few months. In August, the rapper called out a system that rewards fake streams and "monopolistic merch bundles." In his tweets, the 31-year-old highlighted the thousands of "real sales" he said were taken from him in a matter of days when he released his album Santiago.

"Billboard & Luminate took away ANOTHER 4,000 of my REAL sales over the weekend, making that 10,000 sales total they took away from me while allowing major labels to fake their streams and sales and do monopolistic merch bundles (only major labels are allowed to do merch bundles because the only approved vendor is a major label vendor)," he said. "These numbers and charts are made up."