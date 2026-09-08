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The Best Movies of 2018
From 'Avengers: Infinity War' & 'Crazy Rich Asians' to 'BlacKkKlansman' & 'A Quiet Place,' these are Complex’s picks for best movies of 2018.
Grading Austin City Limits Best Performances, From Jay-Z to Chance the Rapper
We sent a writer to ACL—its second weekend starts today—to find the best (and most turnt) performances at the festival.
What a Sneaker Press Trip Is Really Like
Someone who knows nothing about sneakers explains her first and only sneaker press trip.
Solange Says No Tour in Works for 'A Seat at the Table'
Solange at the Reebok house where Complex spoke to the songstress about whether or not she has a tour planned for A Seat at the Table— the short answer, no
The Best Reality TV Villains Ever
We're not here to make friends with our Best Reality TV Villains list.
The Definitive Ranking of the 'Jersey Shore' Cast
See where your favorite 'Jersey Shore' fist-pumpers ranked.
Someone That Knows Nothing About Sneakers Ranks Every Nike LeBron
A social media guru gives her take on the LeBron James signature line.
13 'VIEWS' Lines You Can Use on Instagram Right Now
Summer sixteen essentials.