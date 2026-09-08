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katherinecalvert

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

Best Movies of 2018

The Best Movies of 2018

From 'Avengers: Infinity War' & 'Crazy Rich Asians' to 'BlacKkKlansman' & 'A Quiet Place,' these are Complex’s picks for best movies of 2018.

katherinecalvert2822 days ago
Chance the Rapper, ACL

Grading Austin City Limits Best Performances, From Jay-Z to Chance the Rapper

We sent a writer to ACL—its second weekend starts today—to find the best (and most turnt) performances at the festival.

katherinecalvert3261 days ago
Solange Reebok Classics Crib Coachella 2017

What a Sneaker Press Trip Is Really Like

Someone who knows nothing about sneakers explains her first and only sneaker press trip.

katherinecalvert3418 days ago
solange seat at the table

Solange Says No Tour in Works for 'A Seat at the Table'

Solange at the Reebok house where Complex spoke to the songstress about whether or not she has a tour planned for A Seat at the Table— the short answer, no

katherinecalvert3434 days ago
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The Best Reality TV Villains Ever

We're not here to make friends with our Best Reality TV Villains list.

katherinecalvert3578 days ago
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The Definitive Ranking of the 'Jersey Shore' Cast

See where your favorite 'Jersey Shore' fist-pumpers ranked.

katherinecalvert3613 days ago

Someone That Knows Nothing About Sneakers Ranks Every Nike LeBron

A social media guru gives her take on the LeBron James signature line.

katherinecalvert3772 days ago
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13 'VIEWS' Lines You Can Use on Instagram Right Now

Summer sixteen essentials.

katherinecalvert3793 days ago

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