Modern American Edit - Complex Curated: How to Buy

Complex’s curated Modern American Edit is now available to shop. Inspired by sun-faded palettes, worn denim and leather, heritage workwear, and classic concert merchandise, every piece is designed to capture the character of the past while embracing a modern perspective—offering timeless staples and everyday essentials built to be lived in.

Included in the edit are items like the Raw Cut Flannel from Lord Culture, the Stadium Tour Tee and Mosh RX Rugby Polo from Rolling Loud, the Carpenter Shorts and Long-Sleeve Skull Tee from Don Toliver’s Hardstone, and the Extra Baggy Multi Panel Jeans and Good ol Charlie Brown Crewneck from Vintage Heavy, among other items.

If you’re looking to add new pieces to your rotation, shop the Modern American Edit on Complex, and explore more Complex Curated collections.