Best Style Releases: Tyler, the Creator x Louis Vuitton, Palace x Gap, and More

From Tyler, the Creator's highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton collab to Palace's capsule with Gap, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mar 20, 2024

Two of 2024's best collaborations, so far, are hitting stores this week. Whether you want to splurge on some of Tyler, the Creator's well-executed Louis Vuitton designs or relive the '90s with Palace's streetwear spin on Gap's classic wares, there is something for you.

Other highlights include Supreme's Muppets-inspired outerwear, the first pieces from KidSuper's latest artful collection, some cozy essentials from Skims Men, and more.

Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below.

Supreme x 'The Muppets'

Via Supreme

Release Date: March 21
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: TBD

One of the best collabs from Supreme Spring/Summer 2024 is releasing on Thursday. Two pieces of outerwear inspired by The Muppets will be up for grabs. The first sees a Gore-Tex shell jacket covered in an image of a forest with Kermit the Frog strumming his banjo on the back. The other item is a multicolored fleece zip-up that's covered in a collage of various characters including Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and Fozzy. In addition to the nostalgic jackets, Supreme is also debuting its latest collab with Dr Martens this week, two pairs of the 1461 with uppers that are designed to reveal new colors through gradual wear and tear. 

Tyler, the Creator x Louis Vuitton

Via Louis Vuitton

Release Date: March 21
Where to Buy It: select Louis Vuitton stores
Price: $230-$68,000

Tyler, the Creator's Louis Vuitton collection is finally hitting stores on Thursday morning. The impressive offering is anchored by leather goods, apparel, and footwear covered in Craggy Monogram, a variation of Louis Vuitton's iconic pattern hand drawn by Tyler that incorporates pastel colors and motifs like leaping Airedale Terriers. Other items that truly show off Tyler's whimsical approach to design include leather pouches shaped like eclairs, slides that look like buttery waffles, and Damier chess boxes full of wavy pieces. For a breakdown on more highlights from the collab, check out our roundup here.

Palace x Gap

Via Palace

Release Date: March 22
Where to Buy It: Palace stores, palaceskateboards.com, gap.com, and select Gap stores
Price: TBD

A Palace collaboration is Gap's latest attempt to re-energize itself. It's certainly a step in the right direction. The 55-piece capsule taps into the San Francisco skate scene in the '90s. Standouts include Gap's signature logo hoodies tweaked to feature "PAL" on the front and "GAP" on the back, T-shirts that replace the "P" in the Gap logo with Palace's recognizable "P" logo, cargo pants with co-branded pockets, and colorful rugby sweaters. The capsule also marks Palace's first time releasing kidswear. 

KidSuper

Via KidSuper

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: KidSuper store and kidsuper.com
Price: $55-$575

KidSuper's latest collection is one of the brand's strongest to date. The first drop from "Theater Play" features standouts like linen pieces covered in doodles by founder Colm Dillane, suede suiting featuring colorful gradient prints, striped oxford shirts with giant abstract faces printed across them, and multiple colors of the brand's viral Cuff Pants that feature a traditional shirt cuff at the leg opening. Accessories like silk scarves and neck ties featuring Dillane's art round out the offering.

No Maintenance

Skims Men

Via Skims

Release Date: March 21
Where to Buy It: skims.com
Price: $64-$88

Skims' latest Men's capsule is dubbed the Terry collection. It consists of cozy French terry items like hoodies, zip-ups, crewnecks, jogger sweatpants, and shorts. Each will be available in olive green, burgundy, brown, and washed navy colorways. 

CD Watch by Riki Prosper

Via Projects Watches

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: projectswatches.com
Price: $169 

Atlanta-based designer Riki Prosper has crafted his own wrist watch. For inspiration, he looked back to his childhood when he would flip through his mom's collection of CDs. The watch replaces a traditional numbered face with a holographic image meant to look like the underside of a CD. Depending on the positioning and time of day, light will reflect off of it differently to always give it a unique appearance. Play and pause symbols rotate around the dial in place of the hour and minute hands. 

Victor Victor Worldwide

Via Victor Victor

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: victorvictor.jp
Price: $45-$375

Victor Victor Worldwide has tapped NIGO once again for a new apparel capsule. A black down pullover and pants complete with Victor Victor logo badges, long sleeve T-shirts with a dog illustration on the back, and script beanies are all up for grabs. 

Olyympian x LAAMS

Via LAAMS

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: laams.nyc and Laams NYC
Price: $30-$145

Brandon Scott James' Olyympian has partnered with Lower East Side boutique Laams on a new collection. Packable anoraks with doiley-trimmed hoods and mini cooler totes featuring Whole Foods-inspired logo flips are each available in various primary colors. Additional items include shearling-lined zip-ups with logos written in Braille across the chest and long sleeve logo T-shirts with Olyympian's Snackman character stamped on the back. 

B.B. Simon x Rolling Loud

Via B.B. Simon

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: bbsimononline.com and shoprollingloud.com
Price: $195-$450

This past weekend, B.B. Simon and Rolling Loud unveiled a special capsule collection at Rolling Loud California. If you couldn't make it, don't fret. You can still score the limited edition items online. The T-shirt sports a floral skeleton graphic across the back, while the hoodies features red angel wings. Each piece utilizies over 5,000 Swarovski crystals. 

SupremeBuyers GuideBest Style Releases To KnowStreetwearThe MuppetsPalace SkateboardsGapSkimsKidsuperTyler The CreatorLouis VuittonRolling LoudNigoSteven VictorKim Kardashian

Latest in Style