Rita Ora

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Pop Culture

Taika Waititi’s Ex-Wife Hints at Infidelity as the Cause for Their Divorce

The exes married in 2011 and reportedly separated in 2018, years before he began dating now-wife Rita Ora.

Jaelani Turner-Williams873 days ago
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Says Rita Ora Proposed to Him: ‘I Said Yes, Instantly’

Taika Waititi is opening up about the details of their engagement and how they had a close friends and family wedding.

Alex Ocho1072 days ago
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi photographed in 2021
Music

Rita Ora Confirms Marriage to Taika Waititi With New Song and Video “You Only Love Me” (UPDATE)

Rita Ora confirmed she and Taika Waititi are married and celebrated their nuptials with her new song and music video for "You Only Love Me."

taramhdvn1266 days ago
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompson
Pop Culture

Rita Ora Shuts Down Rumors She Was in 'Throuple' With Husband Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson

Social media went wild back in 2021 when photos surfaced of Rita Ora and now-husband Taika Waititi cozying up with 'Thor' actor Tessa Thompson.

Brad Callas1270 days ago
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala screening of "Thor: Love and Thunder"
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Reportedly Married

One year after romance rumors were sparked between Taika Waiti and Rita Ora, the pair have reportedly gotten married according to anonymous sources.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1436 days ago
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Taika Waititi
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Responded to Those Tessa Thompson, Rita Ora Kissing Photos

The 'Thor' director spoke about the viral images during a June interview with 'Sydney Morning Herald': "I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

Joshua Espinoza1841 days ago
tessa thompson
Pop Culture

Tessa Thompson Seen Kissing Model After Taika Waititi, Rita Ora PDA

The new images, obtained by Page Six, show the duo in the same outfits they were wearing in recent viral photos involving Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Brenton Blanchet1878 days ago
tessa taika
Pop Culture

Photos of Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Rita Ora in PDA Moment Go Viral

The photos of the trio—two of them being major players in Marvel's 'Thor' franchise—getting cozy over a small table of drinks surfaced after a party.

Brenton Blanchet1879 days ago
Rita Ora
Music

Rita Ora Apologizes for Breaking COVID-19 Lockdown on Her 30th Birthday

Rita Ora apologized on social media after throwing a 30th birthday party in spite of the UK's ongoing coronavirus lockdown, saying she was "deeply embarrassed."

Alex Galbraith2054 days ago
bebe
Music

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora Back Bebe Rexha After She Blasts Music Industry for Ageism

The 29-year-old singer says she was told she "was getting too old" for the music industry.

tara mahadevan2529 days ago
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6lack
Music

6lack Links Up With Rita Ora and Bea Miller on Two New Tracks

Listen to "Only Want You" and "its not u its me" now.

Joshua Espinoza2694 days ago
Rita Ora
Music

Macy's Blames NBC for the Bad Lip-Syncing at Thanksgiving Day Parade

Yesterday Rita Ora was the target of many Twitter users critiquing her lip-syncing abilities.

Joe Price2792 days ago
rita ora
Music

Rita Ora Defends Her Lip-Syncing at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Rita Ora (and John Legend) defended lip-syncing in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Alex Galbraith2793 days ago
post malone rita ora
Music

Rita Ora Went as Post Malone for Halloween and People Are Loving It

Rita also performed in the costume.

Alex Galbraith2819 days ago
Sacha Baron Cohen new show
Pop Culture

Sacha Baron Cohen Tricks Politicians, Gun Advocates into Citing Cardi B, Rita Ora, and Blink-182

Before Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series 'Who Is America?' premiered on Sunday night, the network shared a clip of the comedian tricking gun rights advocates into citing musicians' names as "scientific" pro-gun evidence.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2922 days ago
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Rita Ora
Music

Rita Ora Drops Video for "Girls" f/ Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX

Rita Ora's latest single, which generated some controversy, receives sexy new visuals and appearances from song collaborators Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha.

juliarp2963 days ago
Charli XCX
Music

Charli XCX Acknowledges 'Girls' Controversy: 'The Intention of the Song Was Never to Hurt Anybody'

The British singer opened up about her involvement on the track after weeks of criticism from the LGBTQ community.

Joshua Espinoza2973 days ago

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