Rita Moreno

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Mike Faist, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rachel Zegler and Rita Moreno attend SiriusXM's Town Hall
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'West Side Story' Cast Respond to Questions About Ansel Elgort Sexual Assault Allegation

The leading female cast of Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' addressed the sexual assault allegation made against their co-star Ansel Elgort.

Joe Price1632 days ago

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