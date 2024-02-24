Taika Waititi’s Ex-wife Hints at Infidelity as the Cause for Their Divorce

Chelsea Winstanley isn't holding her tongue on her separation and subsequent divorce from director-actor Taika Waititi.

Earlier this month, Winstanley appeared on an episode of the podcast, It's Personal with Anika Moa, where she opened up about the breakdown in her marriage with the Jojo Rabbit director. The two wed in 2011 after Winstanley interviewed Waititi for a documentary, but reportedly separated in 2018. That same year, Waititi began dating singer-actress Rita Ora, whom he married in 2022.

According to Winstanley, "resentment" brewed when Waititi worked on other film projects while she was left to take care of their two daughters, Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 7.

Around the 22-minute mark of the video below, Moa asked Winstanley about her "mahi" (Māori for "work") being secondary to Waititi's projects.

“To be really, brutally honest, I probably started forming a bit of resentment in that moment," Winstanley said. "You don't make a human being on your own, therefore, you shouldn't have to raise a human being on your own, either. When that little seed of resentment was starting to form...I want to be really honest and own my participation in that, in the unraveling of our relationship."