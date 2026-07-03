Ricky Gervais

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Things are heating up! Your dear old DAD can't help but get to toe-tapping at all of the surefire bangers that are emerging on the remix circuit. From unofficial bootlegs to legit, check is in the mail major label remix work, our dance music scenesters are out there getting it... and we win every time.
khrisd
DAD loves a good remix. There's something about a DJ applying the right amount of pressure to established material and not only making the listener rock out to a new rendition, but somehow making it their own. We roundup remixes on a weekly basis, so we know there are a ton of them sitting out there; finding the best is the key. With such a fine crop of talented producers out there, and great opportunities to service tunes in new ways, we're really loving how 2013 is sounding so far.
jakel

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