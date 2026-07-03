Cedric Gervais

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Things are heating up! Your dear old DAD can't help but get to toe-tapping at all of the surefire bangers that are emerging on the remix circuit. From unofficial bootlegs to legit, check is in the mail major label remix work, our dance music scenesters are out there getting it... and we win every time.
khrisd
DAD loves a good remix. There's something about a DJ applying the right amount of pressure to established material and not only making the listener rock out to a new rendition, but somehow making it their own. We roundup remixes on a weekly basis, so we know there are a ton of them sitting out there; finding the best is the key. With such a fine crop of talented producers out there, and great opportunities to service tunes in new ways, we're really loving how 2013 is sounding so far.
jakel

Latest Stories

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Music

This Insane Bike Crash Video Features a Cedric Gervais Soundtrack

When I'm not overseeing the EDM Internets, I spend time catching up with the world outside of the music that consumes me. I happened upon the above vi

khrisd4350 days ago
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Music

All of the Electronic Music Winners at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards

You know what time it is, right? It's time to let the world know what the Grammy committee thought about electronic dance music over the last year! We already hit you with every song and album that was nominated for some kind of Grammy this year, but with the winners now being announced to the public, it makes sense to get that word out to you right... NOW!

khrisd4555 days ago
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Music

Lana Del Rey - "Young & Beautiful (Cedric Gervais Remix)"

Lana Del Rey is quickly taking up Ellie Goulding's mantle as the go-to remixed vocalist. Cedric Gervais already turned in one of the best remixes of 2

jakel4768 days ago
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Music

Preview Cedric Gervais & Borgore's "Deception"

Many were chocked at Carnage & Borgore's "Incredible," but wait until you hear Borgore's next single for Spinnin', this time linking up with Cedric Ge

khrisd4886 days ago
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