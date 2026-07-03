Rick Owens

Rick Owens emerged from the Los Angeles fashion scene in 1994, quickly becoming a provocateur with his avant-garde approach to design. His runway shows, often theatrical and stark, have cemented him as a defining voice in modern fashion, challenging norms with an unapologetically raw aesthetic. Owens' label is instantly recognizable for its architectural draping, asymmetrical cuts, and a muted palette dominated by blacks and greys. The brand’s use of distressed leather and technical fabrics not only disrupts traditional luxury but also connects deeply with a community drawn to its rebellious spirit and sculptural silhouettes that stand apart from mainstream menswear and womenswear.

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NBA YoungBoy Pops Out at Paris Fashion Week for Rick Owens FW26 Show

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An upcoming Shanghai Fashion Week event will see the world being given a more in-depth look at the City of Genius.

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Showcasing a commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining footwear aesthetics.

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