Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh was a fashion designer, DJ, and entrepreneur who founded the Milan-based label Off-White in 2013 and served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear. He redefined luxury fashion by merging streetwear with high fashion, using industrial motifs like zip ties and bold quotation marks as visual signatures that challenged traditional design boundaries. His work extended into art and music, influencing a broad creative landscape beyond apparel. Abloh’s relevance traces back to his ability to connect fashion with youth culture through collaborations with brands like Nike and IKEA, which brought streetwear sensibilities to luxury audiences. Fans return to his legacy because of his unique approach to blending cultural commentary with design, sparking conversations around identity and inclusivity while reshaping how fashion interacts with technology and community. The visionary passed away on November 28, 2021 at the age of 41.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Drake has one of hip-hop's best collections of custom jewelry featuring pieces from renowned jewelers like Alex Moss, Jason of Beverly Hills, and Ben Baller.
Style

Drake’s Greatest Custom Jewelry, Ranked

From Stone Island chains to Raptors championship rings, these are the top 10 pieces of custom jewelry that Drake has ever had.

Mike DeStefano71 days ago
A white Mercedes-AMG G-Class parked on a city street, with a close-up showing the "V8 BITURBO" badge on the side.
Style

Here’s a Look at the One-of-One Mercedes-Benz AMG Created for Virgil Abloh

The one-of-one car was produced for the late Abloh as a thank you for the work he did for the automotive manufacturer.

Joe Price74 days ago
Drake has purchased many ridiculous items throughout his career, including this "Previous Engagements" necklace featuring 42 diamonds by Alex Moss.
Style

10 Ridiculous and Expensive Items Owned by Drake

From Pablo Escobar's hat to a 9-foot Sade sculpture, Drake has made some wild purchases throughout his career.

Mike DeStefano80 days ago
V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 Resale Prices: Inside the Numbers

Here's how much the V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 is reselling for on StockX.

Victor Deng110 days ago
Virgil Abloh
Style

Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Statue Sold to 'Celebrity Client' for $65,000

The mannequin, a part of Abloh's first collection with LV, is dripped out in the brand.

tara mahadevan114 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) Kid Cudi and ASAP Nast.
Style

Kid Cudi and ASAP Nast Tapped Up for 10x10 Off-White™ Icons Campaign

The global fashion project will consist of denim, eyewear, bags and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams121 days ago
Streetwear has grown from a niche fashion subculture into a billion-dollar industry, thanks to key figures like Virgil Abloh, The Hundreds, Stussy, Supreme, NIGO, and Pharrell.
Style

30 Things to Know About American Streetwear

From its underground beginnings to a billion-dollar industry, these are the key moments that define American streetwear.

Tyler Watamanuk123 days ago
Off-White x Nike Dunk Low, Nike Dunk Low 'Viotech,' Nike Dunk High 'Michigan,' Nike Dunk Low 'UNLV'
Sneakers

The Best Nike Dunks of All Time, Ranked

Be True To Your School? Pandas? No Nike SBs here, we're strictly ranking our favorite Dunks.

Zac Dubasik127 days ago
Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 Releases Early at ComplexCon Hong Kong

How to get Virgil Abloh's V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 early.

Zac Dubasik128 days ago
V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1, Fragment x Nike, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 headlines this week's best drops.

Victor Deng130 days ago
Advertisement
Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 2026
Sneakers

Virgil Abloh's Air Jordan 1 Re-Release Explained by Archivist Mahfuz Sultan

An exclusive interview on the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1.

Joe La Puma132 days ago
Virgil Abloh Off-White x Air Jordan 2
Sneakers

How To Take the Perfect Sneaker Photo

Andrew Dutton, also known as AD Sneaks, shares his sneaker photography tips.

Andrew Dutton135 days ago
Timothée Chalamet has established himself as one of the best dressed actors in Hollywood through a mix of fun tailoring, custom Chrome Hearts pieces, and viral merch.
Style

Timothée Chalamet's Best Outfits, Ranked

From custom Chrome Hearts to 'Marty Supreme' merch, Chalamet has become one of the best dressed actors today. These are his 10 best looks.

Mike DeStefano135 days ago
Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1: Everything You Need To Know

Virgil Abloh’s all-white Off-White x Air Jordan 1 is coming back. Here’s the details.

Zac Dubasik136 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App