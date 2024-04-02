Travis Scott's 'SNL' Stage and Outfits Were Designed by Rick Owens

Travis Scott had a special treat for his fans on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.
The UTOPIA rapper performed “MY EYES” and “FE!N” with Playboi Carti, who made a surprise appearance. That night also saw the global premiere of the official music video for “FE!N.”
Beyond the performances, Scott was also dripped out in full Rick Owens, wearing graphic track shorts, a blazer, a hoodie, and tech gloves for one song, and a full leather one-piece jumpsuit and matching gloves for the other. And not only that, but Scott tapped the designer and his partner, Michèle Lamy to create the set, per V magazine.
It’s been six years since Scott last performed on SNL. The 32-year-old dropped off UTOPIA last summer, and it subsequently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 19 of the album’s songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Trav continued that success with the sold-out stadium Utopia Circus Maximus Tour.