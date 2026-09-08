Charles Etoroma
Joined November 2022 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
The Rise and Fall of the Adidas NMD
Looking back at the highs and lows of the Adidas Originals NMD including its 2015 debut, peak hype releases, and where it stands in today's sneaker market.
Charles Etoroma419 days ago
Is SSENSE Sale Culture Damaging the Fashion Industry?
When asked about the strategy behind their sales, the retailer declined to comment.
Charles Etoroma520 days ago
How Basketcase's Unconventional Approach Led to a New Balance Collab
Basketcase’s new collaborative sneaker, the NB Minimus MT10, is available exclusively via raffle.
Charles Etoroma678 days ago