NBA YoungBoy Pops Out at Paris Fashion Week for Rick Owens FW26 Show

NBA YoungBoy has taken a trip to the other side of the pond, popping up at Paris Fashion Week. Clips that began to circulate online on Thursday (March 5) show the Baton Rouge rapper attending Rick Owens' FW26 fashion show, sporting what appears to be a full look from the designer. YoungBoy's entire fit was black, including a studded leather vest, leather pants, fingerless gloves, chunky boots, and sunglasses. In addition, his neck featured a sizable chain and pendant.

The 26-year-old’s wife, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, joined him at the show, just a couple of weeks after giving birth to YoungBoy’s 13th child. She was also seen wearing all black.

On February 22, the "Lonely Child" rapper revealed that he and Jazlyn had welcomed their third child together with a video of him sitting on a hospital bed with Hayes. "My gangsta had her baby," he said in the clip. When he asked how she’s feeling, she replied: "Relieved." The couple have been married since January 2023. They previously welcomed their first child together, Alice, in 2021, and their second, Klemenza Tru, in 2022. NBA YoungBoy has 10 other children, whom he shares with six different women.