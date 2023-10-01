Beyoncé's Best Renaissance Tour Outfits

Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

For the Renaissance Tour, Beyonce took a new approach with costumes. In the past, she’s stuck to one set of looks that she wears throughout the entire tour. And she’s typically worked with one costume designer, whether that was her mother Tina Knowles, Ty Hunter, or Marni Senofonte. But for the Renaissance Tour, she switched things up, literally. She collaborated with a stable of costume designers and stylists that included Shiona Turini, Julia Sarr-Jamois, KJ Moody, and Karen Langley. And she put them to work, opening the show each night in a brand new look, and then debuting new costumes on each night of the 56-stop tour. The theme was opulence and variety, with Beyonce leaning into all things shiny, silver, and metallic, tapping every major designer for custom looks, and referencing some of her previous outfits. As the North American leg of her tour, which was sponsored by Lexus, comes to an end, we recap her best Renaissance Tour looks.

