Shayne Oliver

Shayne Oliver is a fashion designer and creative director best known for co-founding the avant-garde streetwear label Hood By Air in 2006 with Raul Lopez. Emerging from New York’s underground scene, Oliver integrated gender-fluid silhouettes and provocative visuals that challenged conventional fashion norms. His work contributed to merging luxury fashion with urban culture, influencing a generation of designers and reshaping contemporary style. Oliver’s approach blends performance art, music, and activism into his collections, creating immersive experiences that extend beyond traditional runway shows. His designs provoke conversations on identity and social issues, making his pieces statements that resonate within communities focused on inclusivity and expression. Today, he operated Anonymous Club and the Shayne Oliver Group.

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