Meek Mill Roasted by Commenters Over His Sheer Outfit at 76ers Playoff Game

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Meek responded, "The propaganda don't even want me wearing Rick lol."

The speculation regarding Meek's sexuality flared up following a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones against Diddy, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people. Meek wasn't named in the suit, but people have assumed he is one of the redacted names in the document because the person in question is described as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." The part social media clung onto is a passage that claims Diddy said he engaged in sexual intercourse with "rapper [REDACTED]."

DJ Akademiks was among those to make the connection, which resulted in the two trading shots publicly on Twitter. Eventually, Meek blocked Akademiks and said he didn't want to hear anything from him anymore. Akademiks has made several homophobic comments about rappers this year, including Lil Baby after he appeared to have painted nails in a music video.

Meek has denied the speculation regarding his sexuality. "One love to the gay people but that juicy p#%sy do it for meeeeee😁 I done ran red lights to get that feeling yall weird on here like devils lol," he tweeted back in February. Other rappers such as Young Thug have faced similar speculation for their fashion choices in the past, so this is nothing new for hip-hop, unfortunately.