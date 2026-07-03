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Close-up of basting brush arranged on barbeque against American flag.
Life

Over 1.7 Million Grill Brushes Recalled Right Before Fourth of July

Three people needed medical help after swallowing bristles, and it's the third wire-brush recall this year.

Maggie Ekberg13 days ago
A shelf displaying a variety of vintage thermos flasks in different colors and designs, alongside other kitchen items.
Life

Thermos Recalls Millions of Containers After Three People Lose Vision Following Eye Injuries

Multiple container models lacked a pressure-relief function in their stoppers, leading to eye injuries.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
Drive a Jeep or a Dodge Check if Your Vehicle is Being Recalled
Life

Over 20,000 Jeep and Dodge EVs Recalled Over Safety Display Failure

A software glitch in 2024–2025 Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger EV displays could hide critical safety alerts. Check if your VIN is affected.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
The CVS pharmacy logo is seen outside of a storefront on August 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Pop Culture

Millions of Eye Drop Bottles Have Been Recalled From Walgreens and CVS

These bottles were sold nationwide at retailers like Kroger, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and CVS.

Holly Riordan104 days ago
In this photo illustration, a smartphone held in a hand shows the logo of Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST), a U.S. multinational corporation operating membership-only big-box retail stores, with the company's logo enlarged in the background on September 14, 2025 in Chongqing, China.
Life

FDA Flags a Costco Favorite — Check Your Fridge

A Kirkland recall tied to an FDA alert is stretching across 33 states, with customers urged to check labels before eating.

Maggie Ekberg298 days ago
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Cans of Celsius energy drink in a tub of ice, labeled "Fantasy Vibe" with a tropical design.
Pop Culture

High Noon Issues Recall of Celsius Drinks Accidentally Filled With Alcohol

The FDA warns consumers should dispose of packages impacted by the recall.

Brad Appleton351 days ago
Logan Paul smiling with Lunchly snack kits in the background; an alleged notice about a recall of LUNCHLY products is shown on the right.
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Defends Lunchly Brand Against Fake FDA Recall and Mold Allegations: 'The Ops Are Gonna Have to Try Harder'

The YouTube personality-turned-entrepreneur also addressed a bomb threat that was allegedly made to the company's headquarters.

Alex Ocho626 days ago
bath & body works
Style

Bath & Body Works Issues Apology and Removes Candle That Resembles a KKK Hood

The packaging on the candle drew comparisons to the pointed tops and eyehole cutouts of a KKK hood.

tara mahadevan643 days ago
Photograph of Tesla cars at dealership
Life

Tesla Recalling Over 362,000 Cars Due to Faulty ‘Full Self-Driving’ Technology

Tesla is set to recall over 362,000 cars due to a faulty Full Self-Driving driver-assistance system, which allows the car to essentially drive by itself.

taramhdvn1246 days ago
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that could contain bacteria
Life

Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Contamination Concerns

The company says the products may contain bacteria that pose “a risk of serious infection" to consumers. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Joshua Espinoza1359 days ago
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Pedestrians are seen walking past a Family Dollar store.
Life

FDA Probe Leads to Family Dollar Recalling Condoms, Pregnancy Tests, and More

Family Dollar has recalled about 40 products, ranging from pregnancy tests to condoms, in wake of the findings in a Food &amp; Drug Administration investigation.

Jose Martinez1394 days ago
Jif peanut putter recalled over potential salmonella contamination
Life

Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Products of Jif peanut butter sold in the U.S. are being recalled over potential salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced

Brad Callas1516 days ago
Hyundai recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles due to fire risk
Life

Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in U.S. Due to Fire Risk, Tells Owners to Park Vehicles Outside

Hyundai and Kia recalled thousands of vehicles and told the owners of nearly 500,000 cars to park them outside over concerns of fire and engine problems.

Brad Callas1619 days ago
A Model 3 vehicle is seen at a Tesla flagship store
Life

Tesla Recalls Nearly Half a Million Cars Over Safety Concerns

Elon Musk's Tesla has recalled more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars because of defects that could cause car accidents.

Joshua Espinoza1658 days ago
tyson chicken
Life

Tyson Issues Recall for Nearly 8.5 Million Pounds of Chicken Over Possible Listeria

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Saturday in a release, mentioning that it identified three cases.

Brenton Blanchet1838 days ago
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Peloton
Life

Peloton Recalling All Treadmills Following Child's Death and Reports of 70 Injuries

Exercise equipment company Peloton is recalling all of its treadmills following reports of one child death and 70 injuries in connection with its equipment.

Joe Price1899 days ago

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