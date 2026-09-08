Josh Robertson
Latest Stories
The Best Date Night Movies
Watching a date movie doesn't have to be a bad thing. Here are the best date movies worth watching on Valentine’s Day, or on any date night.
The 50 Hottest Celebrities Who've Posed For Playboy
When hot celebrities pose nude for Playboy, the world stops to get a copy of the magazine.
The 15 Most Badass Kaiju Monsters of All Time
Get stoked for "Godzilla" with these equally kick-ass creatures.
The 25 Most Sexual Sitcom Couples of All Time
The hottest action was (almost) always off screen, but we still knew what the time was.
25 Models Who Don't Suck at Acting
Don't hate them because they're beautiful. Pay $12 at your local multiplex to watch.
The 30 Sexiest GIFs of Christina Hendricks
Mad Men returns to TV this Sunday night, and this really means: the return of Christina Hendricks as Joan Harris. Here are some sexy GIFs as a sneak peek.
15 Actresses Who Were Replaced in Big Movies
The girl on the screen wasn't always the first choice for the role.
The 40 Funniest GIFs of Leslie Knope
What would "Parks and Recreation" be without quips from the quirky councilwoman?
The 25 Most Memorable Moments in MTV Spring Break History
Buff bodies, silly stunts, and extra whipped cream.
17 Mainstream Actors Who've Done Adult Films
Find out which of your favorite actors started out as adult film stars.
25 Women Who've Inspired Famous Pop Songs
From the most infamous groupies to Britney Spears.
25 Things You Didn't Know About Alison Brie
Because we can never know enough of the "Mad Men" and "Community" actress.
The 50 Hottest Celebrity Daughters
Get ready to thank the actors, singers, and other fame-holders they call their parents.
25 Creepy Valentine's Day Cards
February 14: A frightening day that cannot end soon enough. Luv ya lots!
25 Adult Film Stars Who Named Themselves After Real Celebrities
There must have been a mix-up at the video store, because this is not the Justin Long movie you were expecting.
A History of Black Playboy Playmates
Kicking off Black History Month, we're looking back at some of the women who broke stereotype and took over the coveted centerfold spread.
The 10 Hottest Singer-Songwriters of the '90s
The sexiest sensitive songbirds of the Clinton era: The 10 Hottest '90s Singer-Songwriters