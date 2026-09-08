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peterhoare

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Screenwriter: Everybody Wants Head/Killing Hasselhoff/The Shots You Take. Comedy Central&#39;s Party Boat (upcoming). Columnist: AskMen. Playboy. Guy Code.

Joined July 2013 | 97 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Insane World of "Comedy Bang! Bang!"

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How the Upright Citizens Brigade Conquered TV in 2014

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Remembering "Tough Crowd With Colin Quinn"...With Colin Quinn

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How to Avoid a Lap Dance at a Strip Club

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A Guide to Human on Non-Human Hookups in Movies

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15 Sexy Sidekicks in Action Movies

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