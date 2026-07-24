Total Recall

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The Arnold Schwarzenegger Soundboard

It's not a tumor, it's the action star's best quotes at the click of a button.

MattBarone4936 days ago
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"The Dark Knight Rises" Beat Out "Total Recall" At The Box Office This Weekend

The Caped Crusader still reigns supreme.

Jason Serafino5102 days ago
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Meagan Good Wears a Tight Dress at the "Total Recall" Premiere

Does she ever not look this sexy?

Tara Aquino5103 days ago
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PROMO: "Total Recall" Promising Unforgettable Action

Check the latest trailer for a refresher.

Complex5107 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mass Effect 3" and "Total Recall" Get The Trailer Mash-Up Treatment

The "Recall" clinic and Reaper Indoctrination sure seem similar.

Complex5117 days ago
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Video: New “Total Recall” TV Spot Debuts

Has this movie captured your interest yet?

Jason Serafino5136 days ago
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Trailer Park: "Total Recall" Strives To Be A Remake Worth Your Time

But does it do enough to separate itself from the '90s version?

Jason Serafino5140 days ago
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Trailer Park: “Total Recall” Slaps A Fresh Coat Of Paint On A Story That We Have Already Seen

This sci-fi/action remake will have to somehow differentiate itself from the original.

Jason Serafino5227 days ago
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Pop Culture

No Idea's Original: What Movies You Should Expect To Be Remade Next

"Conan The Barbarian" and "Fright Night" aren't the only remakes Hollywood is hoping to cash in on. Based on the latest crop, we predict which movies will be rehashed next, and how. Peep the posters!

Justin Monroe5452 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bokeem Woodbine Joins The Not-So-Promising "Total Recall" Remake

No Schwarzenegger, no Mars, and no three-breasted hookers? No interest.

Jason Serafino5561 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kate Beckinsale Offered The Role Of "Lori" In "Total Recall"

Director Len Wiseman offers the role of Doug Quaid's wife to the woman he's married to.

Complex5573 days ago

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