Real Madrid

Real Madrid is a professional soccer club based in Madrid, Spain, founded in 1902. Recognizable by its all-white kit and the crown-topped crest, the club competes in La Liga and holds the record for the most UEFA Champions League titles. Their home, the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, is a landmark that has hosted some of soccer’s most memorable moments and attracts a global fanbase. The Santiago Bernabéu has been the stage for numerous iconic matches, including dramatic Champions League finals and historic league showdowns that have shaped the club’s legacy. This stadium experience brings together supporters who gather to witness high-intensity games, celebrate monumental victories, and partake in the ongoing narrative of one of soccer’s most storied institutions.

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Christiano Ronalado.
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Jose Martinez113 days ago
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Vinícius Júnior in a white Real Madrid soccer jersey during a match
Sports

Vinícius Júnior Declares Himself ‘Tormentor of Racists’ After Valencia Fans Imprisoned for Racial Abuse

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Sports

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Sports

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