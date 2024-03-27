Best Style Releases: Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela, Stüssy, and More

From the highly-anticipated Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela collab to the latest from Stüssy, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mar 27, 2024
Via Supreme

Supreme taps into the luxury fashion world once again to deliver one of its best collaborations of the season. 


The Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela collab isn't the only drop worthy of your attention this week. Stüssy is releasing more staple pieces perfect for the warmer months ahead, Fugazi has dropped a pair of green leather loafers if you're looking for some statement footwear, and Tombogo turns back the clock to the 2000s with its Girbogo jeans. And that's not all.


Check out more details on all of this week's best style releases, below. 

Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela

Via Supreme

Release Date: March 29
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: $28-$1,398

Supreme's highly-anticipated collaboration with MM6 Maison Margiela is the obvious standout release this week. The capsule puts a streetwear twist on some of Margiela's signature codes in the form of coated workwear jackets and double-knee pants, painted camp caps, a trompe l’oeil Box Logo T-shirt, paneled varsity jacket, casual suiting, and more. Check out our breakdown of some of the best references throughout the collection here

Stüssy

Fugazi Two Cent Loafer

Via Fugazi

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: fugazi.net
Price: $222

This past weekend, Fugazi released its latest pair of casual loafers. The Two Cent features a green tumbled leather upper, removable branded coin that depicts founder Trevor Gorji, and black Vibram rubber lug sole. Its "Avo" nickname is a playful nod to the upper resembling that of a ripening avocado with gradual wear and tear.

Tombogo Girbogos

Via Tombogo

Release Date: Available now (raffle)
Where to Buy It: tombogo.com
Price: $350

Tombogo's latest design pays homage to Girbaud jeans that were a key piece of the uniform for the Bay Area's Hyphy movement throughout the 2000s. Aptly titled Girbogos, the extra baggy pairs feature 10 pockets and branded straps at the knees and ankles. Washed blue, black, and tan versions will be available. 

Carrots

Blackstock & Weber Ellis Suede Pack

Via Blackstock & Weber

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: blackstockandweber.com
Price: $395

Blackstock & Weber is back with two new pairs of its popular penny loafers. The Ellis is available in black or chestnut brown suede options. Each pair is Goodyear welted and sits atop a black double leather sole. 

Rose in Good Faith Cowboy Mule

Via Rose in Good Faith

Release Date: March 29
Where to Buy It: roseingoodfaith.com
Price: $120

Rose in Good Faith is going Western for its latest footwear drop. The Cowboy Mule features a premium brown leather upper complete with hand-stitched details meant to mimic a classic cowboy boot. A silver buckle and upcycled cork footbed complete the design. It will be limited to 200 pairs.

Real Madrid x Y-3

Via Adidas Y-3

Release Date: March 27
Where to Buy It: adidas.com, CONFIRMED app, Real Madrid stores, shop.realmadrid.com, and other select retailers
Price: $120-$800

Real Madrid continues its partnership with Adidas Y-3 with a collection of on-field apparel. The Matchwear collection features a special rose motif across co-branded purple kits, goalkeeper jerseys, shorts, hoodies, goalie gloves, Predator cleats, and more. 

Marc Jacobs x Anna Sui

Via Marc Jacobs

Release Date: March 28
Where to Buy It: marcjacobs.com and annasui.com
Price: TBD

Marc Jacobs' latest limited edition drop to celebrate its 40th anniversary is with Anna Sui. The two brands have come together to create a Snapshot bag and varsity jacket. The bag is emblazoned with Miss and Mister Marc illustrations by Will Broome that have been featured on previous projects between the two designers. The green and white jacket includes purple patches like stars and "84" to nod to the founding year of Jacobs' namesake label. 

Prada Re-Edition 1978

Via Prada

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Prada stores and prada.com
Price: $2,600-$2,750

Prada has reissued a bag silhouette from 1978 as part of its sustainable Re-Nylon program. The two-handle bag is made of regenerated nylon with Saffiano leather details, gold hardware, an enamel Prada logo badge, a removable Re-Edition key ring, and two inner pockets. It is available in medium and large sizes.

