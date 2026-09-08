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Niall Smith

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Joined May 2021 | 199 posts
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Latest Stories

Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

2025: Highlights From The Worlds Of Music & Culture Journalism

Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.

Niall Smith280 days ago
D Double E (credit: Bluku Music)

D Double E Taps Chip For New Grime Scorcher “G’s Only”

Produced by Teddy Music, aka Silencer—one of the grime scene’s most storied and beloved beatsmiths—the track is a punchy, headrush of energy as Chip starts...

Niall Smith1756 days ago
Heathrow (credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

UK Adds Six African Nations To Travel Red List To Fight New COVID-19 Strain

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has added six African countries—South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini—to the UK’s

Niall Smith1756 days ago
karim benzema karim benzema karim benzema karim benzema

French Footballer Karim Benzema Found Guilty In Sex Tape Extortion Case

The Lyon-born baller was given a 12-month suspended jail term and ordered to pay a €75,000 (£63,000) fine in court for the crime. Last month, Benzema was one...

Niall Smith1757 days ago
namesbliss (credit: Instagram)

North London Rapper Namesbliss Shares New Project ‘Light Of Mine’

Hype surrounding the faith-inspired, 7-track offering had already been building thanks to well-received singles like the jazzy, drill-infused heater “Rubicon...

Niall Smith1757 days ago
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big zuu jme novelist big zuu jme novelist big zuu jme novelist

Big Zuu Gets Creative With Claymation Visuals For “Offline” f/ Jme & Novelist

Part-time chef, grime MC and television personality Big Zuu is back with visuals for his Jme and Novelist-assisted banger, “Offline”, from his debut album...

Niall Smith1758 days ago
jimi

Petition For #JimiTheHero Memorial Plaque Sees Over 150K Signatures As Inquest Opens Into Thames Saviour’s Death

An inquest has been opened into the death of 20​​​​​​​-year-old Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole after he courageously jumped into the River Thames to save a drown...

Niall Smith1758 days ago
ray blk ray blk ray blk ray blk ray blk ray blk ray blk

Ray BLK Shares Visuals For Stefflon Don-Assisted Party-Starter “Over You”

Hot on the heels of her debut album, 'Access Denied', Catford's reigning R&amp;B queen has shared the visuals for her Stefflon Don-assisted collaboration...

Niall Smith1758 days ago
windrush generation windrush generation windrush generation

The Home Office Has Reportedly Only Compensated 5% Of Windrush Victims

According to reports, the UK government has only compensated 5% of the Windrush Generation in the past four years since the scandal was unearthed.

Niall Smith1758 days ago
ibeyi and pa salieu made of gold

Ibeyi Show Up For Their Ancestors On “Made Of Gold” With Pa Salieu

“‘Made Of Gold’ is about connecting to our ancestors’ knowledge, to the truths of the past and the power of the ancient. The line is not broken, nor is it...

Niall Smith1760 days ago
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Birmingham Calling: Mowgs, Mist & Swifta Beater Link Up For “Swerve Off”

Birmingham rappers Mowgs and Mist have linked up for their new single, “Swerve Off”, produced by fellow 0121 native Swifta Beater. With concussive rhymes and...

Niall Smith1760 days ago
Odeal (credit: Warner Music UK)

Odeal Shares New Afro-R&B Project 'OVMBR: Hits No Mrs'

After stealing the show on ENNY's latest track, "Bernie Mac", South East London R&amp;B singer, rapper and producer Odeal is back with his latest EP...

Niall Smith1760 days ago
Santino Le Saint (credit: Cloud X / Empire)

Santino Le Saint’s ‘Beautiful Disaster’ Album Is Here

After his acclaimed 2020 mixtape, 'Rage Of Angels', and a sea of catchy lead-up singles such as the Lancey Foux-assisted "Dopamine" and the rock-led "Love...

Niall Smith1761 days ago
d block europe home alone 2

D-Block Europe Tap Offset, Wretch 32, Central Cee & More For ‘Home Alone 2’

Despite DBE remaining relatively quiet since last year's 'The Blue Print: Us vs. Them', their latest tape is home to 23 new bangers rife with star-studded...

Niall Smith1762 days ago
FKA twigs and Central Cee (credit: Instagram)

FKA twigs, Central Cee Connect For "Measure Of A Man"

While soundtrack songs can often come across contrived and overly manufactured, both FKA twigs and Central Cee bring their A-game to “Measure Of A Man”...

Niall Smith1762 days ago
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V9 (credit: MYBLAQBOOK)

UK Driller V9 Unloads ‘Murk With A Mouth’ Mixtape

Returning with his latest mixtape, ‘Murk With A Mouth’, the Hackney spitter offers fans 15 new bangers, with guest spots from the likes of Unknown T, Ghetts...

Niall Smith1763 days ago
Ambulance (credit: Richard Baker / Getty Images)

UK Pensioner Dies Of Heart Attack After Waiting Over An Hour For Ambulance

According to official reports, an unnamed 70-year-old South East London resident died after emergency services took almost 70 minutes to respond...

Niall Smith1763 days ago
little-simz-i-love-you-i-hate-you-short-film

Little Simz Shares Moving Short Film ‘I Love You, I Hate You’

Based upon the track of the same name, Simz taps Sam Pilling to direct the 22-minute movie, with C.J. Beckford, Sonia Ajuwa and Shaniqua Okwok taking...

Niall Smith1765 days ago

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