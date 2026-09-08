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2025: Highlights From The Worlds Of Music & Culture Journalism
Complex UK takes a look back at some of the best music and culture writing of the year.
D Double E Taps Chip For New Grime Scorcher “G’s Only”
Produced by Teddy Music, aka Silencer—one of the grime scene’s most storied and beloved beatsmiths—the track is a punchy, headrush of energy as Chip starts...
UK Adds Six African Nations To Travel Red List To Fight New COVID-19 Strain
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid has added six African countries—South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini—to the UK’s
French Footballer Karim Benzema Found Guilty In Sex Tape Extortion Case
The Lyon-born baller was given a 12-month suspended jail term and ordered to pay a €75,000 (£63,000) fine in court for the crime. Last month, Benzema was one...
North London Rapper Namesbliss Shares New Project ‘Light Of Mine’
Hype surrounding the faith-inspired, 7-track offering had already been building thanks to well-received singles like the jazzy, drill-infused heater “Rubicon...
Big Zuu Gets Creative With Claymation Visuals For “Offline” f/ Jme & Novelist
Part-time chef, grime MC and television personality Big Zuu is back with visuals for his Jme and Novelist-assisted banger, “Offline”, from his debut album...
Petition For #JimiTheHero Memorial Plaque Sees Over 150K Signatures As Inquest Opens Into Thames Saviour’s Death
An inquest has been opened into the death of 20-year-old Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole after he courageously jumped into the River Thames to save a drown...
Ray BLK Shares Visuals For Stefflon Don-Assisted Party-Starter “Over You”
Hot on the heels of her debut album, 'Access Denied', Catford's reigning R&B queen has shared the visuals for her Stefflon Don-assisted collaboration...
The Home Office Has Reportedly Only Compensated 5% Of Windrush Victims
According to reports, the UK government has only compensated 5% of the Windrush Generation in the past four years since the scandal was unearthed.
Ibeyi Show Up For Their Ancestors On “Made Of Gold” With Pa Salieu
“‘Made Of Gold’ is about connecting to our ancestors’ knowledge, to the truths of the past and the power of the ancient. The line is not broken, nor is it...
Birmingham Calling: Mowgs, Mist & Swifta Beater Link Up For “Swerve Off”
Birmingham rappers Mowgs and Mist have linked up for their new single, “Swerve Off”, produced by fellow 0121 native Swifta Beater. With concussive rhymes and...
Odeal Shares New Afro-R&B Project 'OVMBR: Hits No Mrs'
After stealing the show on ENNY's latest track, "Bernie Mac", South East London R&B singer, rapper and producer Odeal is back with his latest EP...
Santino Le Saint’s ‘Beautiful Disaster’ Album Is Here
After his acclaimed 2020 mixtape, 'Rage Of Angels', and a sea of catchy lead-up singles such as the Lancey Foux-assisted "Dopamine" and the rock-led "Love...
D-Block Europe Tap Offset, Wretch 32, Central Cee & More For ‘Home Alone 2’
Despite DBE remaining relatively quiet since last year's 'The Blue Print: Us vs. Them', their latest tape is home to 23 new bangers rife with star-studded...
FKA twigs, Central Cee Connect For "Measure Of A Man"
While soundtrack songs can often come across contrived and overly manufactured, both FKA twigs and Central Cee bring their A-game to “Measure Of A Man”...
UK Driller V9 Unloads ‘Murk With A Mouth’ Mixtape
Returning with his latest mixtape, ‘Murk With A Mouth’, the Hackney spitter offers fans 15 new bangers, with guest spots from the likes of Unknown T, Ghetts...
UK Pensioner Dies Of Heart Attack After Waiting Over An Hour For Ambulance
According to official reports, an unnamed 70-year-old South East London resident died after emergency services took almost 70 minutes to respond...
Little Simz Shares Moving Short Film ‘I Love You, I Hate You’
Based upon the track of the same name, Simz taps Sam Pilling to direct the 22-minute movie, with C.J. Beckford, Sonia Ajuwa and Shaniqua Okwok taking...