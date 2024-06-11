Vinícius Júnior Responds to Valencia Fans Jailed for Racial Abuse: ‘I Am Not a Victim of Racism. I Am a Tormentor of Racists'

Three fans who racially abused Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior during a match in May 2023 have been sentenced to eight months in prison.

On Monday, the three fans were found guilty of "crimes against moral integrity -- aggravated by racially motivated discrmination," according to ESPN. The trio was also banned from attending games at Mestalla Stadium for two years and have to pay several fines. They were originally sentenced to a year in prison, but a judge shortened their time to eight months after the defendants accepted criminal responsibility.

However, the defendants lawyers asked to have their sentences suspended, which is common in Spain for people who have been sentenced to less than two years. The judge in the case will give their ruling on the request at a later hearing.

"Many asked me to ignore it, many others said that my fight was in vain and that I should just 'play football'," Viní said on X. "But, as I've always said, I'm not a victim of racism. I am a tormentor of racists. This first criminal conviction in the history of Spain is not for me."

He added, "It's for all Black people. May other racists be afraid, ashamed and hide in the shadows. Otherwise, I'll be here to collect. Thank you to La Liga and Real Madrid for helping with this historic conviction. More to come…"