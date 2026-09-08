Latest Stories
Rodrygo Taps Into A Childhood Love of John Cena to Fuel His Game Day Energy
From “You Can’t See Me” goal celebrations to childhood memories of John Cena and The Rock, Rodrygo channels pro wrestling energy to stay locked in. Now starring in Powerade’s “Power of Pause” campaign, the Real Madrid star has his sights set on scoring goals—and maybe a Disney trip—stateside this summer.
“I Didn’t See It Coming!”: Lamine Yamal Reacts to Cena’s Heel Turn
At just 17, FC Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal is embracing the spotlight, learning to slow down with Powerade, and spending time ringside for the WWE.
How Omar Courtz's Genre-Blending Style Caught Bad Bunny’s Attention
Burgeoning reggaeton artist Omar Courtz is having a moment, thanks to his star-making appearance on Bad Bunny's latest album. We caught up with him during a show in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to talk about his rise.
Trueno Caps Off Massive 2024 With Buenos Aires Show
Trueno recently bagged a Latin Grammy for his track "Tranky Funky."
How Bad Bunny And Mora's "HIBIKI" Came To Be, Released 3 Years After They Made It
We sat down with Mora backstage at El Choli to chat about how he polished his creative process through the years, and what he learned from his tour and collaborations with Bad Bunny.
Anuel AA on His New Reebok Shoe, Possible Allen Iverson Collab, & More
In an exclusive interview with Complex, Anuel AA talks about his new Reebok 'Sky Above the Street' collection, a possible collab with Allen Iverson and more.
Premiere: Tego Calderon Returns With Video for New Track "La Receta"
The legendary Tego Calderon is back with a sunny music video for his new track “La Receta.” Check it out here and stay tuned for more from Tego.
2023 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win
The 2023 Grammys are set to premiere this Sunday (Feb. 5) in Los Angeles; here's who we think *should* win and who *will* win. Tell us your votes.
Details Matter Brings Diadora to Puerto Rico
Their 'Traveler' collab sneakers, which are releasing at Foot Locker, have details that tie back to the island, its beaches, and the Yunque rainforest.
Anuel AA Explains His Reebok Collaboration
The Puerto Rican rapper has two Reebok pairs dropping this week for his 'The Sky Above the Street' project, which marks his first sneaker collab.
Puerto Rican Rapper Eladio Carrión on His Sneaker Setbacks
Carrión, who just released 'Sauce Boyz 2,' recalls how far he's come in sneakers—from a single pair to plenty more to having a suitcase full of Jordans stolen.
Rauw Alejandro and the Shoe Surgeon Connect on Commemorative Sneakers
The custom Jordan 1 Lows were made to celebrate Rauw Alejandro's shows at Coliseo de Puerto Rico, an important concert venue for Puerto Rican artists.