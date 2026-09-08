Alejandro De Jesus Portrait

Alejandro De Jesus

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Beard Enthusiast

Joined October 2021 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

Rodrygo Goes in a track jacket stands on a soccer field, holding a blue sports drink bottle. The background shows a fenced field and hills.

Rodrygo Taps Into A Childhood Love of John Cena to Fuel His Game Day Energy

From “You Can’t See Me” goal celebrations to childhood memories of John Cena and The Rock, Rodrygo channels pro wrestling energy to stay locked in. Now starring in Powerade’s “Power of Pause” campaign, the Real Madrid star has his sights set on scoring goals—and maybe a Disney trip—stateside this summer.

Alejandro De Jesus510 days ago
A person in a black shirt drinks from a blue bottle labeled "Prime" in a stadium with empty seats.

“I Didn’t See It Coming!”: Lamine Yamal Reacts to Cena’s Heel Turn

At just 17, FC Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal is embracing the spotlight, learning to slow down with Powerade, and spending time ringside for the WWE.

Alejandro De Jesus511 days ago
Omar Courtz on stage wearing a white cap, white sweater, and a large heart-shaped necklace, holding a microphone and pointing upwards.

How Omar Courtz's Genre-Blending Style Caught Bad Bunny’s Attention

Burgeoning reggaeton artist Omar Courtz is having a moment, thanks to his star-making appearance on Bad Bunny's latest album. We caught up with him during a show in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to talk about his rise.

Alejandro De Jesus524 days ago
Trueno shirtless performs with braided hair stands on stage, holding a microphone, illuminated by a blue spotlight.

Trueno Caps Off Massive 2024 With Buenos Aires Show

Trueno recently bagged a Latin Grammy for his track "Tranky Funky."

Alejandro De Jesus636 days ago
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How Bad Bunny And Mora's "HIBIKI" Came To Be, Released 3 Years After They Made It

We sat down with Mora backstage at El Choli to chat about how he polished his creative process through the years, and what he learned from his tour and collaborations with Bad Bunny.

Alejandro De Jesus1021 days ago
Anuel AA x Reebok Second 'Sky Above the Street' Collab

Anuel AA on His New Reebok Shoe, Possible Allen Iverson Collab, & More

In an exclusive interview with Complex, Anuel AA talks about his new Reebok 'Sky Above the Street' collection, a possible collab with Allen Iverson and more.

Alejandro De Jesus1232 days ago
New Tego music video Complex premiere

Premiere: Tego Calderon Returns With Video for New Track "La Receta"

The legendary Tego Calderon is back with a sunny music video for his new track “La Receta.” Check it out here and stay tuned for more from Tego.

Alejandro De Jesus1233 days ago
grammys beyonce 2023 winners

2023 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win

The 2023 Grammys are set to premiere this Sunday (Feb. 5) in Los Angeles; here's who we think *should* win and who *will* win. Tell us your votes.

Alejandro De Jesus1321 days ago
Details Matter Diadora N9002

Details Matter Brings Diadora to Puerto Rico

Their 'Traveler' collab sneakers, which are releasing at Foot Locker, have details that tie back to the island, its beaches, and the Yunque rainforest.

Alejandro De Jesus1339 days ago
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Anuel AA's Reebok Classic leather sneaker collaboration in black and red

Anuel AA Explains His Reebok Collaboration

The Puerto Rican rapper has two Reebok pairs dropping this week for his 'The Sky Above the Street' project, which marks his first sneaker collab.

Alejandro De Jesus1485 days ago
Eladio Carrion Puerto Rican Rapper Sneakers

Puerto Rican Rapper Eladio Carrión on His Sneaker Setbacks

Carrión, who just released 'Sauce Boyz 2,' recalls how far he's come in sneakers—from a single pair to plenty more to having a suitcase full of Jordans stolen.

Alejandro De Jesus1749 days ago
Puerto Rico Air Jordan 1 Low Customs for Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro and the Shoe Surgeon Connect on Commemorative Sneakers

The custom Jordan 1 Lows were made to celebrate Rauw Alejandro's shows at Coliseo de Puerto Rico, an important concert venue for Puerto Rican artists.

Alejandro De Jesus1785 days ago

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