GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His 'Siuuu' Celebration Was Born in the USA

The Portugal star said the now-iconic gesture came naturally after he scored a goal at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Christiano Ronalado.
Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally revealed the origin story behind one of the most recognizable celebrations in sports history.

During a recent interview with Soccer.com, the Portugal captain explained that his famous 'Siuuu' celebration wasn't planned at all. Instead, it happened spontaneously during a pre-season match in the United States back in 2013.

"Well, I was in USA, and we play against Chelsea," Ronaldo recalled. "I don't know where this coming from, celebration. I just scored a goal, and I did this... 'Siuuu.'"

According to Ronaldo, the moment was completely instinctive. "It was natural, to be honest, it was natural," he said.

What began as a split-second reaction quickly took on a life of its own.

Ronaldo explained that fans immediately embraced the celebration, shouting "Siuuu!" every time they saw him. The overwhelming response convinced him to make it a permanent part of his game-day routine.

"Since that, I start to do it," he said. "I feel like the supporters and the fans, when they see me they say, 'Cristiano, Siuuuu!' I say, 'Wow,' because people remind Cristiano because of the Siuuu, so it's good. I can continue like that."

The celebration debuted during Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the 2013 International Champions Cup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

After scoring, Ronaldo jumped into the air, spun, and landed with his trademark pose while shouting "Siuuu," a moment that would eventually become synonymous with his career.

Over the past decade, the celebration has evolved beyond soccer, becoming a global pop culture phenomenon. Athletes across sports, from football and basketball to MMA and cricket, have recreated the move, while fans routinely echo the signature chant inside stadiums around the world.

Ronaldo has continued to break records since unveiling the celebration. Now competing in his sixth FIFA World Cup, the Portuguese superstar recently became the first men's player to score in six different World Cup tournaments after netting twice in Portugal's victory over Uzbekistan.

Related Stories

iShowSpeed wearing a Cash App jersey and gloves smiles on a sports field. The stadium is visible in the background.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Breaks Down in Tears as Ronaldo Finally Scores at 2026 World Cup

The streamer has been a fixture at World Cup matches across the U.S. this summer, and Ronaldo's goals against Uzbekistan sent him over the edge.

Mark Elibert34 days ago
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sit for portraits prior to the 2026 World Cup.
Bets

Messi Vs. Ronaldo: The Ultimate GOAT Debate

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated soccer for over twenty years and six World Cups. But who is the greatest of all time?

Jake Appleman41 days ago
Ferran Torres celebrates the game-winning goal in Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina in the finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Bets

The Top 20 Goals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Updated)

Lionel Messi, Ferran Torres, Kylian Mbappe, and Ronaldo lead a list of the best golazos of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Donnie Kwak7 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App