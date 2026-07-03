Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His 'Siuuu' Celebration Was Born in the USA

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally revealed the origin story behind one of the most recognizable celebrations in sports history. During a recent interview with Soccer.com, the Portugal captain explained that his famous 'Siuuu' celebration wasn't planned at all. Instead, it happened spontaneously during a pre-season match in the United States back in 2013. "Well, I was in USA, and we play against Chelsea," Ronaldo recalled. "I don't know where this coming from, celebration. I just scored a goal, and I did this... 'Siuuu.'" According to Ronaldo, the moment was completely instinctive. "It was natural, to be honest, it was natural," he said.

What began as a split-second reaction quickly took on a life of its own. Ronaldo explained that fans immediately embraced the celebration, shouting "Siuuu!" every time they saw him. The overwhelming response convinced him to make it a permanent part of his game-day routine. "Since that, I start to do it," he said. "I feel like the supporters and the fans, when they see me they say, 'Cristiano, Siuuuu!' I say, 'Wow,' because people remind Cristiano because of the Siuuu, so it's good. I can continue like that." The celebration debuted during Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Chelsea in the 2013 International Champions Cup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. After scoring, Ronaldo jumped into the air, spun, and landed with his trademark pose while shouting "Siuuu," a moment that would eventually become synonymous with his career.

Over the past decade, the celebration has evolved beyond soccer, becoming a global pop culture phenomenon. Athletes across sports, from football and basketball to MMA and cricket, have recreated the move, while fans routinely echo the signature chant inside stadiums around the world.

Ronaldo has continued to break records since unveiling the celebration. Now competing in his sixth FIFA World Cup, the Portuguese superstar recently became the first men's player to score in six different World Cup tournaments after netting twice in Portugal's victory over Uzbekistan.