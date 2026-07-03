2026 World Cup: Who is Gilberto Mora?

Who’s the most exciting teenager at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Lamine Yamal, duh. But there’s a 17-year-old wonderkid from Mexico who might not be too far behind. Gilberto Mora—born 459 days after Yamal and the youngest player at this World Cup—has been earmarked for stardom in his native Mexico for a few years now. It’s on the global stage, though, where stars are truly born. Though Mora hardly featured in Mexico’s first two World Cup games, he started—and shined—against Czechia in the final group-stage match.

Then, in Mexico’s 2-0 round-of-32 victory over Ecuador, Mora was El Tri’s standout player. The diminutive midfielder—so small that the kiddie mascot who accompanied him onto the pitch was nearly his same height—was at the center of the action all night. Mora, the youngest player to start a World Cup knockout match since Pele, bossed the midfield with calm possession and incisive passes that cut through Ecuador’s defense. His former club coach has compared him to the great Iniesta—others call him “the Mexican Pedri”—and it’s not hard to see why. You can be sure that Mora will be in the starting XI when Mexico face England at the Azteca on Sunday.

So who is Gilberto Mora, and where did he come from?

How did Mora get to the world stage so fast?

The son of a former pro player, Mora was 6 when his family made a cross-country move from Tuxtla Gutierrez to Tijuana, where Mora’s dad joined Club Tijuana’s academy coaching staff. His son joined the club at the age of 10. Mora’s natural talent was evident from jump, immediately setting him apart from his peers. He could play equally well with either foot and seemed to possess a preternatural ability to pick out the right pass.

When Mora was 15, he caught the eye of Tijuana’s senior coach, Juan Carlos Osorio. “He touched the ball four or five times and I thought: ‘This kid is different,’” Osorio told TUDN Mexico journalist David Faitelson. Osorio gave the teenage Mora his senior debut in August 2024—the first of a slew of age-related milestones to come. Two weeks later, Mora netted his first goal, and by the end of the following Liga MX season, he was one of the league’s best midfielders. At the 2025 U-20 World Cup, Mora led Mexico to the quarterfinals, scoring three goals and two assists in the tournament. The stage was set for his breakout on the next level.