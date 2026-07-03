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Kai Cenat in a black jacket with star patterns stands in front of a sparkly backdrop with "Lionsgate" and "Michael" visible.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Gifted Rat by Streamer University 2026 Student: ‘I Don't Want This’

The peculiar gift was intended as a reference to the star's humble beginnings.

Trace William Cowen22 hours ago
James Cameron in a suit, posing with a salute gesture, against a fiery background.
Pop Culture

James Cameron Recalls Narrowly Saving Rat's Life With CPR on 'Abyss' Set: 'We Were Brothers'

The 'Avatar' and 'Terminator' filmmaker ultimately adopted the rat.

Trace William Cowen212 days ago
Rat Tries to Fly KLM to Aruba—Gives Passengers a Jet2 Holiday Instead
Life

Rat Stowaway Turns KLM’s Long-Haul Flight to Aruba Into Travel Chaos

A rat discovered onboard prompted KLM to remove the aircraft from service and cancel its scheduled return flight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo212 days ago
Fat Joe in a striped shirt on the left; Gunna in a graphic tee and sunglasses on the right, performing on stage.
Music

Fat Joe Says He Loves Gunna’s Album But Refuses to Support a 'Rat'

Fat Joe admits he has Gunna’s 'The Last Wun' on repeat but says he can’t support “rats,” citing his own past with betrayal.

Mark Elibert331 days ago
Young Thug in a pink jacket and DJ Akademiks in a black cap and floral shirt, side by side.
Music

Young Thug Responds to Akademiks Saying He’s the ‘Last Rapper’ Who Cares About ‘Snitching’

Young Thug responds to Akademiks' snitching comments, says today’s “rats” aren’t making great music.

Mark Elibert373 days ago
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Young Thug
Music

Young Thug Says Rappers Who Are Rats Should Just 'Go Gospel'

It's unclear who Thugger is referring to in his tweet.

tara mahadevan375 days ago
A split image of two men: on the left, a man with curly hair and glasses; on the right, a man in a green cap and sunglasses.
Music

Touré Calls Out Young Thug Over Alleged Kid Cudi 'Rat' Comments

Thugger allegedly called Cudi a rat after he testified in Diddy's trial.

Mark Elibert420 days ago
Two images side by side: Left, Young Thug in a pink jacket at an NBA game. Right, Kid Cudi in a tan jacket at an event for the second season of the Apple TV+ series 'Severance.'
Music

Young Thug Reportedly Labels Kid Cudi a ‘Rat' in Tweet and Delete: ‘Dam’

He quickly deleted the alleged tweet moments after it was posted.

Joe Price420 days ago
Split image. Left: Spirit Airlines plane. Right: Rat behind glass panel on plane.
Life

Spirit Airlines Passengers Shocked to Spot ‘Super Rat’ Running in Cabin During Flight

The rodent made an unexpected appearance during a flight to Los Angeles.

Alex Ocho631 days ago
rat in nyc
Life

New York City Rats to Be Given Birth Control

The city is desperately trying to control its rat population.

tara mahadevan654 days ago
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Music

Video Shows Lil Baby Saying ‘F*ck the Rats’ When Gunna Collab “Drip Too Hard” Starts Playing

The Atlanta hitmakers released the collab mixtape 'Drip Harder' in 2018.

Jose Martinez955 days ago
Life

Toronto Ranked As Canada's ‘Rattiest’ City For The Second Straight Year

Toronto beat out cities in British Columbia like Vancouver and Burnaby for the distinction.

Kyle Parkinson989 days ago
Life

‘Doughnut Rat’ Goes Viral for Sharing Treat on the NYC Subway Tracks

The woman behind the viral video of two subway rodents sharing a doughnut says people in the New York City dating scene should take notes.

Alex Ocho993 days ago
Life

TikTok Video Spots Family Of Rats Running Around Tim Hortons Kitchen

The chain has already apologized for the incident.

Louis Pavlakos1023 days ago
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Music

Kodak Black Reposts Video Ripping 'Clown' Boosie Badazz for Speaking Out Against 6ix9ine Collab

After Boosie’s rant about Kodak and Tekashi’s collab, Yak shared a video where Badazz is deemed “one of the most immature 40-year-olds ever.”

Joshua Espinoza1085 days ago
Boosie Badazz interview with VladTV
Music

Boosie Badazz on Pras Cooperating With Feds: '90 Percent of Rappers Are Rats'

“There’s more rats in the music industry than the streets," the Baton Rouge 40-year-old declared when sharing his thoughts on Fugees rapper Pras.

Brad Callas1164 days ago
Boosie at the MoneyBagg Yo Concert at The Masquerade / T.I. attends Zonnique's "The Break Up" EP Release
Music

Boosie Badazz Opens Up About Reconciling With T.I. After Calling Him a Rat

Boosie Badazz has opened up about talking to T.I. after they briefly beefed over accusations that the rapper cooperated with law enforcement.

Joe Price1176 days ago

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