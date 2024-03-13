NOLA Police Complain About Infestation of Rats Eating Marijuana From Evidence Room: 'They're All High'

The New Orleans Police Department has a rat problem. The problem is so severe that the rats are eating some of the drugs stored as evidence, according to NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

Per NOLA, Kirkpatrick complained about the conditions of the NOPD headquarters during a meeting with the City Council's Criminal Justice Committee on Monday, March 11. The condition of the aging facilities was described as plagued with mold and filled with rats, who have managed to get into the evidence unit and eat some of the marijuana stored there.

"The rats are eating our marijuana," Kirkpatrick said. "They're all high."

It's not just the disappearing weed they have to contend with—the rodents have been leaving feces on desks.

"It is not just at police headquarters. It is all the districts. The uncleanliness is off the charts," Kirkpatrick continued. "The janitorial cleaning [team] deserves an award trying to clean what is uncleanable."

Kirkpatrick is lobbying to relocate the New Orleans Police Department headquarters. The council has announced that it is looking into leasing two floors for the department at the 1615 Pydras Tower, at least until it's clear where they can relocate permanently.

"I foresee most of the criminal justice agencies will have to be temporarily housed as we address these old decrepit buildings," added Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño, who said it will take a huge effort from everyone involved to relocate the NOPD headquarters.

This isn't a new issue, said one NOPD veteran who anonymously spoke about the rat infestation.

"It's horrible. I don’t think it ever recovered from Katrina, to be honest," he said. "The basement was full [of flood water]. You get a lot of rodents that climb through the walls. Some things you just can’t get to, so there has always been some type of rodent, bugs, rats, mice, whatever."

Hopefully the rats get to light up a parting joint before the relocation.