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Kai Cenat Gifted Rat by Streamer University 2026 Student: ‘I Don't Want This’

The peculiar gift was intended as a reference to the star's humble beginnings.

Kai Cenat in a black jacket with star patterns stands in front of a sparkly backdrop with "Lionsgate" and "Michael" visible.
Image via Getty/Michael Buckner/Variety

If the surprises of the first day of Streamer University 2026—including Drake, free phones, and an actual rat—are any indication, then viewers are in for a hell of a ride.

Indeed, Kai Cenat kicked off the second edition of the “content creator event,” which is not formally accredited, on Wednesday (July 15). This year’s class, boasting 120 students, includes Jordyn Lucas, who opted to commemorate the kickoff by bestowing upon Cenat an act of rodent-based generosity.

“You do so much for people, and people don't ever do anything for you,” Cenat was told before opening the box, inside which was the very-much-alive gift. “So this is, you know, humble beginnings.”

“Jordan, is this a rat?” Cenat asked once he realized what had been given to him, with Lucas responding by explaining that the gift was intended to serve as a reminder of how far he’s come.

As you may recall, Cenat found himself being widely clipped on social media much earlier in his path to stardom thanks to an untimely rodent surprise during a stream.

“I have to remind you where you came from,” Lucas explained on Wednesday. “You getting money now. You know what I'm saying? So I have to remind you where you came from. Remember that dirty-ass Bronx room you was in?”

Cenat declined to acknowledge the reference, but did briefly pick up the rat before offering some advice to a clearly enthused Lucas.

“Okay, you wanna know what I want you to do? … Make this your pet for your room, okay?” he said. “I don’t want this.”

Later, Cenat was spotted singing a Jackson 5 classic to the rat, suggesting he and the rodent may be in it for the long haul after all.

“I actually do wanna keep it,” he said. “I ain’t gon’ lie.”

Streamer University 2026 continues through Monday (July 20). At publication time, it’s unclear whether we can expect to see more of this rising star of rodentry moving forward.

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