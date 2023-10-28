‘Doughnut Rat’ Goes Viral for Sharing Treat on the NYC Subway Tracks

Another New York City rat is going viral for an unexpected reason.
This week, a video featuring a rat in a Manhattan subway station dragging a glazed donut along the tracks went viral on TikTok. However, the rat doesn’t just scurry down with its treat. In an act of unexpected chivalry, the rat is seen sharing the donut with another rat.
Carly Hittner, the woman who caught the incident on her phone, told Today.com that she took the video on her phone after a dinner date with her boyfriend. “We see this rat trying to carry this thing that’s bigger than its whole body and you’re thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s like pizza rat!’ And then as we kept watching it — that initially caught our interest — and then it turns into this love story that was kind of funny and intriguing to see unfold.”
“Donut rat treats his woman better than half you other rats in the city,” reads the caption, which Hittner said was inspired by her friends and their dating experiences in the Big Apple.
“I was listening to my friends talking about dating, relationships, and their kind of grievances with dating in the city. And it was like ‘Oh, well, if a rat can do it. It’s simple. It shouldn’t be this hard,” she joked. “And I guess those thoughts kind of tied in together and I was like, ‘Oh, it’ll caption it this. This feels accurate.’ It’s so funny.”
Hittner’s TikTok has garnered over 2.7 million views and is reminiscent of the original iconic “pizza rat” video from 2015.