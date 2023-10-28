‘Doughnut Rat’ Goes Viral for Sharing Treat on the NYC Subway Tracks

Another New York City rat is going viral for an unexpected reason.

This week, a video featuring a rat in a Manhattan subway station dragging a glazed donut along the tracks went viral on TikTok. However, the rat doesn’t just scurry down with its treat. In an act of unexpected chivalry, the rat is seen sharing the donut with another rat.

Carly Hittner, the woman who caught the incident on her phone, told Today.com that she took the video on her phone after a dinner date with her boyfriend. “We see this rat trying to carry this thing that’s bigger than its whole body and you’re thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s like pizza rat!’ And then as we kept watching it — that initially caught our interest — and then it turns into this love story that was kind of funny and intriguing to see unfold.”