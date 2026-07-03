Stray Rats

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Stray Rats x New Balance MT580 (Pair)
Sneakers

Stray Rats x New Balance MT580 Collab Drops This Week

Stray Rats has confirmed that its New Balance MT580 collaboration will be released in October 2022. Find the official release details on the project here.

Victor Deng1368 days ago
stray rats carhartt collab collection lead
Style

Stray Rats Rework Carhartt Staples for Collaborative Capsule

For SS22, Carhartt WIP has partnered with Stray Rats to create a collection that sees the Miami brand offer its own take on a slew of Carhartt staples.

Sanj Patel1631 days ago
Stray Rats x New Balance 991 Pair
Sneakers

Stray Rats' New Balance 991 Collabs Are Dropping Soon

Stray Rats and New Balance have joined forces to deliver a pair of made-in-England 991 styles in December 2021. Click here for the official release info.

Victor Deng1681 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Volt Gold Release Date 555088 118 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Volt Gold' Air Jordan 1 to Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2019 days ago
Stray Rats x New Balance 574 Green (Pair)
Sneakers

Stray Rats x New Balance 574s Drop Next Week

Two Stray Rats x New Balance 574 sneaker collaborations are releasing in 2021. Click here for release date details.

Victor Deng2024 days ago
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Marine Serre x AWGE
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: AWGE x Marine Serre, Fear of God, Stray Rats, Felt, and More

AWGE x Marrine Serre, Fear of God Essentials Holiday 2020, Felt USA, Stray Rats, and more great products are featured in Complex's Best Style Releases.

Lei Takanashi2031 days ago
Complex Best STyle Releases Supreme Daniel johnston
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x Daniel Johnston, Palace, Stray Rats x New Balance, and More

Supreme x Daniel Johnston, Stüssy x Nike, Palace Summer 2020, and Stray Rats x New Balance are among this week's best style releases.

Lei Takanashi2256 days ago

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