Logan Paul Gifts IShowSpeed Cybertruck for Helping With U.S. Title Win at Wrestlemania 40

Logan Paul bought iShowSpeed a brand new Tesla Cybertruck, after he took a vicious RKO on an announce table from Randy Orton while helping Paul at Wrestlemania 40.
On Wednesday, Prime shared a video of Paul gifting Speed the Tesla vehicle on its TikTok page. In the clip, Paul covers Speed's eyes as he walks him to the car, telling him how much he appreciates his help during the match on Sunday night.
"Okay, iShowSpeed, because you helped me retain the United States Championship and you took that nasty RKO from Randy Orton, the Prime team wanted to get you a little something," Paul said.
Speed opened his eyes and was shocked to see the blacked-out Cybertruck sitting in the driveway.
Speed appeared alongside Paul for his United States Championship match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 40 on Sunday night dressed in a blue Prime bottle. The streamer made his presence felt by pulling Paul out of the ring right when Orton was about to punt him in the head.
Orton confronted Speed, who was barking at him, and kicked him in the stomach before dragging him to the announce table and performing his finisher, the RKO, on him. Speed hit the table hard and was out for the rest of the match, but the distraction was enough to secure Paul's win.
Since the match happened, Speed has been letting fans know he's dealing with real-life injuries. One photo showed his arm in a sling, while in one of his videos, Speed claimed that everything in WWE is, in fact, real.
"As y'all know, I got an RKO by Randy Orton. You know I'm going to be honest, everything is real, man," Speed said with a brace around his neck. I have a fat headache right now. My neck is very stiff; it's cramped up. I got the wind knocked out of me. I'm going to be in the hospital for one day, but I'm okay."