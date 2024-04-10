Logan Paul Gifts IShowSpeed Cybertruck for Helping With U.S. Title Win at Wrestlemania 40

Logan Paul bought iShowSpeed a brand new Tesla Cybertruck, after he took a vicious RKO on an announce table from Randy Orton while helping Paul at Wrestlemania 40.

On Wednesday, Prime shared a video of Paul gifting Speed the Tesla vehicle on its TikTok page. In the clip, Paul covers Speed's eyes as he walks him to the car, telling him how much he appreciates his help during the match on Sunday night.

"Okay, iShowSpeed, because you helped me retain the United States Championship and you took that nasty RKO from Randy Orton, the Prime team wanted to get you a little something," Paul said.

Speed opened his eyes and was shocked to see the blacked-out Cybertruck sitting in the driveway.