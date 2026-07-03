Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is a professional wrestler celebrated for pioneering the high-flying lucha libre style within WWE. Originating from San Diego, California, he revolutionized the cruiserweight division with his colorful masks and rapid aerial maneuvers. His signature move, the 619—a spinning kick through the ropes—remains one of wrestling’s most recognizable finishers. His relevance in wrestling culture comes from bridging traditional Mexican lucha libre with mainstream WWE storytelling, making him a symbol of cross-cultural influence. Fans return for his dynamic in-ring performances and the vibrant persona he maintains through distinctive masks and merchandise, which have become collectibles that celebrate his legacy beyond the ring.

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