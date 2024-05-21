Sexyy Red Teases 'WWE NXT' Appearance: 'I Might RKO Somebody'

Sexyy Red has revealed she's going to a WWE event and hopes to land a legendary finishing move.
On Monday, the St. Louis native hopped on X to let her fans know that she'll be catching some professional wrestling action live next week for the company's NXT brand. Red also wants to get in the ring and hit someone with 14-time world champion Randy Orton's patented finisher, the RKO.
"I can't wait to go to NXT next week yall I might RKO somebody @WWE #nxt," she tweeted.
Big Sexy showed her WWE fandom last year when she shared a post of her hit song "SkeeYee" mixed with one of superstar Jey Uso's entrances, where he motions to the crowd to wave their arms up and down.
"I wanna see this happen Fr 😭😭😭 @WWE when yal gonna invite me?" she tweeted.
In March, Red went viral after she shared a post of her smoking a blunt and dancing to Shawn Michaels' theme song "Sexy Boy."
Sexyy Red could lead a new hip-hop wave in the WWE. Various rappers have made appearances over the years, such as Snoop Dogg, who co-hosted WrestleMania 39, and Meek Mill, who delivered an intro promo for WrestleMania 40 in his hometown of Philadelphia.
Shawn Michaels, the vice president of talent development creative for WWE NXT, even invited Drake and Kendrick Lamar to settle their long-standing feud in the squared circle. The Heartbreak Kid hopped on X earlier this month and responded to K.Dot's "Not Like Us" track by extending the invitation.
"A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way," he wrote. "@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I'm even offering my services to mediate."