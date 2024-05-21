Sexyy Red Teases 'WWE NXT' Appearance: 'I Might RKO Somebody'

Sexyy Red has revealed she's going to a WWE event and hopes to land a legendary finishing move.

On Monday, the St. Louis native hopped on X to let her fans know that she'll be catching some professional wrestling action live next week for the company's NXT brand. Red also wants to get in the ring and hit someone with 14-time world champion Randy Orton's patented finisher, the RKO.

"I can't wait to go to NXT next week yall I might RKO somebody @WWE #nxt," she tweeted.