The Best WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Matches, Ranked

This Saturday, Danhausen returns to Madison Square Garden to headline WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event for what will surely be a hero’s welcome since he uncursed the Knicks, which led to them winning the 2026 NBA Finals.
Ever since its inception, Saturday Night’s Main Event has been a special program that gives WWE Superstars, known and not yet so well established, a chance to shine on a different stage with a bit of nostalgia thrown in that pays tribute to the superstars that came before. Debuting on NBC on May 11, 1985, Saturday Night’s Main Event had a solid run, featuring very high-profile matches, before it went dormant around 2006. The Event has since returned to WWE culture, to the joy of many fans, young and old.
With quite a storied history, we have compiled a list of what we think are the 15 best matches in WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event history.
The Ultimate Warrior and Legion of Doom vs. Demolition
When: October 13, 1990
A match of pure testosterone, face paint, and colorful outfits, the dream team of the Ultimate Warrior and the Legion of Doom took on Demolition with new member Crush in a hard-hitting, fun match that epitomized wrestling of the time. There was nothing fancy about this one, but it was a sight to behold for sure as Warrior and LOD took home the win.
The Ultimate Maniacs vs. Money Inc
When: November 14, 1992
The pairing of the Ultimate Warrior and Macho Man was a fun, albeit short-lived, tag team that didn’t get too much TV time during its run, but when the duo went up against Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase and IRS), it was a perfect good guys vs. bad guys matchup. The match may have ended in a countout, but you can bet the kids watching at home loved seeing the dastardly IRS hightail it out of the arena.
Mr. Perfect vs. Tito Santana
When: July 28, 1990
Mr. Perfect’s resume is well known throughout the wrestling community, and him defending his Intercontinental Championship against a prime Tito Santana was an athletic barn burner. Accompanied by the legendary Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Perfect played the heel champion perfectly, pulling out all the stops to try to escape with his title. Just when you thought Santana had this one in the bag, Perfect stole the victory, living to fight another day.
John Cena vs. R-Truth
When: May 24, 2025
During Cena’s farewell tour, it was only fitting that a fresh heel-turned Cena would go up against his biggest fan and supporter, R-Truth. Representing the good Cena of old, Truth showed up in full Cena gear and even pulled off many of his hero’s moves in an attempt to put away the legend. Unfortunately, he would come up short, and Cena would put away his “little brother”.
Hulk Hogan vs. Mr. Perfect
When: April 28, 1990
One of the very few prime Hulk Hogan matches where nothing was on the line except pride. Hogan took on Mr. Perfect looking for revenge due to Perfect costing him his match against the Genius Lanny Poffo. Hogan was at his best with power moves and showmanship, while Perfect sold and bumped his ass off, putting on a great match and showcasing the power of Hulkamania.
Shawn Michaels vs. The British Bulldog
When: November 14, 1992
The British Bulldog had only recently won the Intercontinental Championship when he went on to face a young, fresh off a heel turn Shawn Michaels. Bulldog played the role of the dominant champion well, and Michaels sold well for the bigger man, but Michaels always had the ability to sneak a win by the skin of his teeth, and this was no exception, giving him his first singles title run.
Shawn Michaels vs. Shane McMahon
When: March 18, 2006
In a precursor match before Shawn faced Vince McMahon at WrestleMania that year, Michaels faced Shane McMahon in a very fun street fight. All the bells and whistles you would expect in a no-holds-barred match involving Shane were there,, and the audience more than got what it paid for with weapons and drama abound. Ladders, garbage cans and a crazy superplex from a ladder to two tables outside led to Vince getting in the way and costing Shawn the match.
Penta vs. Ethan Page
When: May 23, 2026
Penta is, as of this article’s publishing, on a fantastic run as the Intercontinental Champion, and on this night, he faced a very recent main roster call-up in Ethan Page. Penta had been consistently putting on banger after banger since he joined the WWE, and those who were maybe unfamiliar with Page got to see what he was really made of in a great IC title match. Page may have come up short here, but he showed why he belonged on the main roster.
John Cena vs. Edge
When: July 15, 2006
John Cena and Edge’s rivalry will go down in history as one of the best pairings in WWE history. Cena and Edge had been trading the belt back and forth many times throughout this feud and this match saw The Rated R Superstar as the defending champion. Hoping to get his belt back, Cena threw all he had at Edge and it seemed for a while that we may have a new champion. Unfortunately for Cena, Lita was always present for these matches and helped contribute to a DQ finish where John thought he won the match clean, but instead won due to Lita’s interference which meant Edge was still the champion.
Hulk Hogan vs. The Big Boss Man
When: May 27, 1989
The formula was pretty repetitive when it came to Hulk Hogan title defenses, but it worked for a long time, and nobody was complaining about it, that’s for sure. Going up against another big bad monster threatening his title run, Big Boss Man with Slick sought to dethrone Hogan inside a steel cage. Hogan and Boss Man delivered all the hits with Hogan seemingly in dire straits by the sinister duo, but after a crazy superplex from the top of the cage and using Boss Man’s own cuffs to his advantage, Hogan retained once again.
John Cena and Triple H vs. Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton
When: March 18, 2006
This match was a very interesting concept. In this handicap tag team match, we had the Raw WrestleMania main event team up against the SmackDown headliners, forcing the respective opponents to work together. Despite their team’s seemingly falling apart at the seams, Triple H and Cena were able to pick up the win against their three opponents.
Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi
When: December 13, 2025
One of the more special matches of recent Saturday Night’s Main Event history, then-Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes went up against NXT’s top dog Oba Femi before his main roster call-, and he did not disappoint,up. This was the first taste a lot of people got of Femi and he did not disappoint going up against the face of the WWE. The match was great, and Oba was an immediate star due to his performance. The finish wasn’t everyone’s favorite due to the interference, but this match gave us a great indicator of how much of an impact Oba Femi was going to have on the WWE.
Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage
When: January 29, 1986
It wasn’t very common back in the ‘80s for two heels to face each other, but it was hard to deny the chemistry Savage and Roberts had. One of their many battles, this one tore the house down, as both were on the younger side of their careers and were among the best workers on the roster. Fast-paced, full of great ring psychology and emotion, this would have been a five-star classic if not for the DQ finish, which was a very common ending to Saturday Night’s Main Event matches.
Bret Hart vs. Randy Savage
When: November 28, 1987
A well-established Macho Man took on a younger Bret Hart in a technical masterclass. Savage was still new in his babyface run and Bret was still part of the heel tag team The Hart Foundation which meant Savage was outnumbered. Bret was always the standout of the team, but this match helped cement him as a gifted singles competitor, holding his own against one of the greatest of all time. This wouldn’t be the last time these two came together, but this was a great taste of things to come.
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
When: January 24, 2026
During his final run in his career, AJ Styles faced a who’s who of opponents from the past and new ones he hadn’t faced before. One person who had to face “The Phenomenal One” one last time was Shinsuke Nakamura. Their first encounter at WrestleMania 34 left a lot to be desired, considering how good both competitors were, and this match was a chance to right the wrongs of the past. AJ and Shinsuke overdelivered, giving us an incredible swan song for two wrestlers whose careers will always be tied together.