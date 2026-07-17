The Best WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Matches, Ranked

This Saturday, Danhausen returns to Madison Square Garden to headline WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event for what will surely be a hero’s welcome since he uncursed the Knicks, which led to them winning the 2026 NBA Finals.

Ever since its inception, Saturday Night’s Main Event has been a special program that gives WWE Superstars, known and not yet so well established, a chance to shine on a different stage with a bit of nostalgia thrown in that pays tribute to the superstars that came before. Debuting on NBC on May 11, 1985, Saturday Night’s Main Event had a solid run, featuring very high-profile matches, before it went dormant around 2006. The Event has since returned to WWE culture, to the joy of many fans, young and old.

With quite a storied history, we have compiled a list of what we think are the 15 best matches in WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event history.