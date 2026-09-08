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Rappers Who Became Actors: The Definitive List (2025)
From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screen
50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear
Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.
The Best Spotify Playlists Right Now
Featuring New Music Friday to Complex's own Best New Music to RapCaviar and much more, these are all the best playlists on Spotify right now.
The Best Spotify Workout Playlists
From 'Beast Mode' to 'Basketball Warm-Ups,' these are 17 playlists on Spotify that will get you through your next workout.
9 Rappers Accused of Being In The Illuminati
From Tupac to JAY Z, here are the rappers accused of being "illuminati celebrities" in the secret society, & the (somewhat flimsy) evidence to prove it.
Everything You Need to Know About Post Malone
Post Malone’s rise can only be described as meteoric. From rumors of a girlfriend to his face tattoos, here’s everything you need to know about Post Malone.
The Most Iconic Coachella Performances
As we prepare for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, what better time to look back at some of the past performances that have made Coachella one of the biggest music festivals in the world? From Kanye West in 2011 to Radiohead way back in 2004, these are the most iconic Coachella performances.
50 Rap Lyrics That Make No Sense
Rapping is hard. Not only are you charged with finding words that rhyme with each other and syncing your cadence with the beat, but if you say something dumb, it lives on wax forever. Whether it’s screwing up an analogy, misusing a metaphor or getting something factually wrong, here are 50 Rap Lyrics That Make No Sense
The Most Expensive Cars Right Now
These are the ten most expensive cars in the world (ahead of auction prices, of course). As always, please be sure to buckle your seatbelt.
LeBron James Is the King of Subliminals
Throughout his 15 years in the NBA, LeBron James has become a master at taking thinly veiled shots. Here's a look at some of his shadiest moments.
One Championship Is Enough For Cleveland Fans
Cleveland fans nearly witnessed a second championship after a 52-year title drought. But the Indians losing sits just fine with Cleveland supporters.
The Struggle of Being a Woke Indians Fan in 2016
As an Indians fan who feels conflicted about the Chief Wahoo logo, this World Series is bittersweet.
The Patriot Way is Bulls**t
The Patriots don’t win because of some set of unspoken guidelines. The Patriot Way is garbage and here are all the reasons why.
Jordan Clarkson and D'Angelo Russell Running Into Each Other on a Fast Break Sums Up the Lakers Season
Is the regular season over yet?
Kevin Harlan Made a Very Uncomfortable Easter Reference After Syracuse Took Down Virginia
Chill, Kevin Harlan
Here's Exactly How Northern Iowa Blew a 12-Point Lead in 35 Seconds
A total miracle, and an epic collapse
Watch Frank Kaminsky Flip Out As Wisconsin Hits a Buzzer-Beating 3 to Down Xavier
Frank the Tank loses his mind
DeMarcus Cousins Shoved a Madison Square Garden Security Guard
Don't walk in Boogie's way