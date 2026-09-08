jazrm88 Portrait

jazrm88

Joined July 2014 | 502 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Donald Glover holding two Emmy awards, wearing a purple tuxedo with a bow tie, at the Emmy Awards event.

Rappers Who Became Actors: The Definitive List (2025)

From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screen

jazrm88269 days ago
Four men posing together, all smiling. One wears a bucket hat, another a beanie, and one has sunglasses and a cap. Casual setting.

50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear

Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.

jazrm88389 days ago
Best Spotify Playlists

The Best Spotify Playlists Right Now

Featuring New Music Friday to Complex's own Best New Music to RapCaviar and much more, these are all the best playlists on Spotify right now.

jazrm881401 days ago
Best Spotify Workout Playlists

The Best Spotify Workout Playlists

From 'Beast Mode' to 'Basketball Warm-Ups,' these are 17 playlists on Spotify that will get you through your next workout.

jazrm882215 days ago
This is a photo of Jay Z.

9 Rappers Accused of Being In The Illuminati

From Tupac to JAY Z, here are the rappers accused of being "illuminati celebrities" in the secret society, & the (somewhat flimsy) evidence to prove it.

jazrm882915 days ago
Advertisement
Post Malone at Rolling Loud

Everything You Need to Know About Post Malone

Post Malone’s rise can only be described as meteoric. From rumors of a girlfriend to his face tattoos, here’s everything you need to know about Post Malone.

jazrm882933 days ago
coachella

The Most Iconic Coachella Performances

As we prepare for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, what better time to look back at some of the past performances that have made Coachella one of the biggest music festivals in the world? From Kanye West in 2011 to Radiohead way back in 2004, these are the most iconic Coachella performances.

jazrm883080 days ago
Not Available Lead

50 Rap Lyrics That Make No Sense

Rapping is hard. Not only are you charged with finding words that rhyme with each other and syncing your cadence with the beat, but if you say something dumb, it lives on wax forever. Whether it’s screwing up an analogy, misusing a metaphor or getting something factually wrong, here are 50 Rap Lyrics That Make No Sense

jazrm883116 days ago
most expensive cars lamborghini centenario

The Most Expensive Cars Right Now

These are the ten most expensive cars in the world (ahead of auction prices, of course). As always, please be sure to buckle your seatbelt.

jazrm883298 days ago
lebron james podium

LeBron James Is the King of Subliminals

Throughout his 15 years in the NBA, LeBron James has become a master at taking thinly veiled shots. Here's a look at some of his shadiest moments.

jazrm883356 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

One Championship Is Enough For Cleveland Fans

Cleveland fans nearly witnessed a second championship after a 52-year title drought. But the Indians losing sits just fine with Cleveland supporters.

jazrm883605 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Struggle of Being a Woke Indians Fan in 2016

As an Indians fan who feels conflicted about the Chief Wahoo logo, this World Series is bittersweet.

jazrm883608 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Patriot Way is Bulls**t

The Patriots don’t win because of some set of unspoken guidelines. The Patriot Way is garbage and here are all the reasons why.

jazrm883647 days ago
Not Available Lead

Here's Exactly How Northern Iowa Blew a 12-Point Lead in 35 Seconds

A total miracle, and an epic collapse

jazrm883833 days ago
Not Available Lead

DeMarcus Cousins Shoved a Madison Square Garden Security Guard

Don't walk in Boogie's way

jazrm883833 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App