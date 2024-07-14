Harrison Butker on Serena Williams' ESPYs Diss: 'Sports Are Supposed to Be the Great Unifier'

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has responded to comments Serena Williams made about him at the 2024 ESPY Awards.
During Thursday night's show, Serena took a shot at Butker while onstage with sister Venus Williams and Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.
"Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports," Venus said. "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you," Serena added. "At all. Like, ever," Brunson quipped.
On Friday, Butker addressed the group's comments in a statement to NBC News.
“I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics," he shared. “Sports are supposed to be the great unifier, and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes.”
The news arrives two months after Butker faced backlash for his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College.
The three-time Super Bowl champion said he believed a majority of the school's female graduates were "most excited about your marriage and the children you bring into this world."
"I want to speak directly to you, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," Butker said. "How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."