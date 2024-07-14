Harrison Butker on Serena Williams' ESPYs Diss: 'Sports Are Supposed to Be the Great Unifier'

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has responded to comments Serena Williams made about him at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

During Thursday night's show, Serena took a shot at Butker while onstage with sister Venus Williams and Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.

"Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports," Venus said. "Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you," Serena added. "At all. Like, ever," Brunson quipped.