What will go down at this year's Golden Globes? Here is everything we're looking forward to from this year's show taking place on Tuesday, Jan. 10.Kevin Wong
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Zendaya took home her second Emmy, Sheryl Lee Ralph gave a heartfelt speech, Quinta Brunson won, and more. Here are the biggest moments from this year's Emmys.Karla Rodriguez
Now that the season finale has aired, we revisited Abbott’s first season and carefully selected the best and funniest scenes from each one of the 13 episodesKarla Rodriguez
Quinta Brunson, star of Syfy's new animated series 'Magical Girl Friendship Squad' is fighting for teachers, magical birth control and laughter all 2020.Keith Nelson Jr.